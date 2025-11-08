- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
67
Profit Trades:
39 (58.20%)
Loss Trades:
28 (41.79%)
Best trade:
22.73 USD
Worst trade:
-19.46 USD
Gross Profit:
203.13 USD (18 933 pips)
Gross Loss:
-344.78 USD (23 311 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (73.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
73.09 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.17
Trading activity:
99.27%
Max deposit load:
15.18%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
8 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.60
Long Trades:
40 (59.70%)
Short Trades:
27 (40.30%)
Profit Factor:
0.59
Expected Payoff:
-2.11 USD
Average Profit:
5.21 USD
Average Loss:
-12.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-173.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-173.55 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
20.96%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
235.70 USD
Maximal:
235.70 USD (39.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
39.28% (235.70 USD)
By Equity:
16.14% (68.22 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURCHF
|23
|NZDJPY
|23
|EURGBP
|10
|AUDNZD
|4
|EURUSD
|4
|USDCHF
|3
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURCHF
|-98
|NZDJPY
|-39
|EURGBP
|56
|AUDNZD
|5
|EURUSD
|-58
|USDCHF
|-7
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURCHF
|-3.5K
|NZDJPY
|1.8K
|EURGBP
|2.7K
|AUDNZD
|700
|EURUSD
|-6.1K
|USDCHF
|-12
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +22.73 USD
Worst trade: -19 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +73.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -173.55 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
This system works on the principle of S/R levels.
It trades only on currency pairs EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/CHF, AUD/NZD, USD/CHF, NZD/JPY
Every trade has a set SL and TP, but SL and TP can change.
We expect a profit of between 7-20% per month.
Drawdown will be max 20-40 %.
Thank you for your trust and have a nice and profitable day..:)
No reviews
