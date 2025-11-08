- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
202
Profit Trades:
174 (86.13%)
Loss Trades:
28 (13.86%)
Best trade:
38.29 USD
Worst trade:
-55.65 USD
Gross Profit:
519.37 USD (200 005 pips)
Gross Loss:
-393.03 USD (22 756 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
52 (60.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
119.96 USD (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
98.53%
Max deposit load:
27.16%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
60
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
0.73
Long Trades:
125 (61.88%)
Short Trades:
77 (38.12%)
Profit Factor:
1.32
Expected Payoff:
0.63 USD
Average Profit:
2.98 USD
Average Loss:
-14.04 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-130.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-130.97 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
-3.80%
Algo trading:
66%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
173.95 USD (10.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.65% (173.95 USD)
By Equity:
36.91% (435.26 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|HK50
|87
|AUDUSD
|59
|EURUSD
|39
|AUDCAD
|15
|USDJPY
|2
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|HK50
|147
|AUDUSD
|-38
|EURUSD
|-4
|AUDCAD
|13
|USDJPY
|8
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|HK50
|180K
|AUDUSD
|-2.6K
|EURUSD
|-2K
|AUDCAD
|1.3K
|USDJPY
|658
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +38.29 USD
Worst trade: -56 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +60.86 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -130.97 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.06 × 18
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.07 × 28
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.20 × 5
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.33 × 9
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.48 × 73
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.51 × 237
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.60 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.86 × 96
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.06 × 195
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|1.09 × 118
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|1.29 × 3319
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|1.95 × 64
|
Bybit-Live
|2.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.07 × 238
|
Tickmill-Live
|2.60 × 5
|
VantageInternational-Live
|2.87 × 30
|
PUPrime-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|3.33 × 21
马丁，2000资金起步，风险比较大
