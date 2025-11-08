SignalsSections
Bigmore v1

Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 10%
Exness-MT5Real5
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
202
Profit Trades:
174 (86.13%)
Loss Trades:
28 (13.86%)
Best trade:
38.29 USD
Worst trade:
-55.65 USD
Gross Profit:
519.37 USD (200 005 pips)
Gross Loss:
-393.03 USD (22 756 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
52 (60.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
119.96 USD (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
98.53%
Max deposit load:
27.16%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
60
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
0.73
Long Trades:
125 (61.88%)
Short Trades:
77 (38.12%)
Profit Factor:
1.32
Expected Payoff:
0.63 USD
Average Profit:
2.98 USD
Average Loss:
-14.04 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-130.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-130.97 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
-3.80%
Algo trading:
66%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
173.95 USD (10.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.65% (173.95 USD)
By Equity:
36.91% (435.26 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
HK50 87
AUDUSD 59
EURUSD 39
AUDCAD 15
USDJPY 2
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
HK50 147
AUDUSD -38
EURUSD -4
AUDCAD 13
USDJPY 8
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
HK50 180K
AUDUSD -2.6K
EURUSD -2K
AUDCAD 1.3K
USDJPY 658
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +38.29 USD
Worst trade: -56 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +60.86 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -130.97 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.06 × 18
RoboForex-ECN
0.07 × 28
Exness-MT5Real
0.20 × 5
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.33 × 9
Exness-MT5Real3
0.48 × 73
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.51 × 237
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.60 × 5
Exness-MT5Real7
0.86 × 96
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.06 × 195
AdmiralMarkets-Live
1.09 × 118
Exness-MT5Real5
1.29 × 3319
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
1.95 × 64
Bybit-Live
2.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real15
2.07 × 238
Tickmill-Live
2.60 × 5
VantageInternational-Live
2.87 × 30
PUPrime-Live
3.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
3.33 × 21
10 more...
马丁，2000资金起步，风险比较大
No reviews
2026.01.14 03:37
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.21 23:23
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.38% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.19 19:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.19 18:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 23:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.63% of days out of 38 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.16 21:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 20:30
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 19:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 03:15
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 03:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 02:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 01:07
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 20:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 15:58
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 14:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 13:55
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 02:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 01:43
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 00:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 20:37
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
