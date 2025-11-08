The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live 0.00 × 2 TitanFX-MT5-01 0.00 × 5 ICMarketsSC-MT5 0.00 × 1 ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server 0.00 × 1 VantageInternational-Live 4 0.00 × 1 ICTrading-MT5-4 0.00 × 2 Exness-MT5Real26 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real8 0.06 × 18 RoboForex-ECN 0.07 × 28 Exness-MT5Real 0.20 × 5 FusionMarketsAU-Live 0.33 × 9 Exness-MT5Real3 0.48 × 73 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 0.51 × 237 BlackBullMarkets-Live 0.60 × 5 Exness-MT5Real7 0.86 × 96 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 1.06 × 195 AdmiralMarkets-Live 1.09 × 118 Exness-MT5Real5 1.29 × 3319 KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server 1.95 × 64 Bybit-Live 2.00 × 2 Exness-MT5Real15 2.07 × 238 Tickmill-Live 2.60 × 5 VantageInternational-Live 2.87 × 30 PUPrime-Live 3.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real11 3.33 × 21 10 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor