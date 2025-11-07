SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / DAILY FOUR PERCENT
Fort Knox Global Inc.

DAILY FOUR PERCENT

Fort Knox Global Inc.
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 2000 USD per month
growth since 2025 51%
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
1:50
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
742
Profit Trades:
641 (86.38%)
Loss Trades:
101 (13.61%)
Best trade:
56.94 USD
Worst trade:
-98.92 USD
Gross Profit:
1 304.33 USD (27 469 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 051.83 USD (15 293 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
55 (43.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
100.15 USD (45)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
70.99%
Max deposit load:
108.09%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
153
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.61
Long Trades:
299 (40.30%)
Short Trades:
443 (59.70%)
Profit Factor:
1.24
Expected Payoff:
0.34 USD
Average Profit:
2.03 USD
Average Loss:
-10.41 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-105.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-231.56 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
9.30%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
413.87 USD (46.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.01% (413.87 USD)
By Equity:
43.72% (460.38 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 742
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 253
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 12K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +56.94 USD
Worst trade: -99 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 45
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +43.80 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -105.80 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLLC-Live4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.60 × 5
FPMarketsSC-Live4
0.71 × 17
Axi-US12-Live
1.50 × 14
Pepperstone-Edge01
1.67 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 3
2.29 × 17
OctaFX-Real3
4.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
5.65 × 20
VantageInternational-Live 22
8.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live17
8.00 × 3
Fyntura-Live
13.09 × 23
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.16 13:24
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 19:37
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 11:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.08 11:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.07 06:48
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.05 04:29
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 23:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 22:11
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 16:52
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 14:43
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 13:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 11:43
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 09:58
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 08:48
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 00:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.03 18:11
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.28 20:51
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:25 - 1:100
2025.11.26 13:33
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.26 13:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 13:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
DAILY FOUR PERCENT
2000 USD per month
51%
0
0
USD
978
USD
7
0%
742
86%
71%
1.24
0.34
USD
44%
1:50
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.