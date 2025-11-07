- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
742
Profit Trades:
641 (86.38%)
Loss Trades:
101 (13.61%)
Best trade:
56.94 USD
Worst trade:
-98.92 USD
Gross Profit:
1 304.33 USD (27 469 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 051.83 USD (15 293 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
55 (43.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
100.15 USD (45)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
70.99%
Max deposit load:
108.09%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
153
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.61
Long Trades:
299 (40.30%)
Short Trades:
443 (59.70%)
Profit Factor:
1.24
Expected Payoff:
0.34 USD
Average Profit:
2.03 USD
Average Loss:
-10.41 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-105.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-231.56 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
9.30%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
413.87 USD (46.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.01% (413.87 USD)
By Equity:
43.72% (460.38 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|742
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|253
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|12K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +56.94 USD
Worst trade: -99 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 45
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +43.80 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -105.80 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLLC-Live4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
|0.60 × 5
FPMarketsSC-Live4
|0.71 × 17
Axi-US12-Live
|1.50 × 14
Pepperstone-Edge01
|1.67 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 3
|2.29 × 17
OctaFX-Real3
|4.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|5.65 × 20
VantageInternational-Live 22
|8.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|8.00 × 3
Fyntura-Live
|13.09 × 23
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
2000 USD per month
51%
0
0
USD
USD
978
USD
USD
7
0%
742
86%
71%
1.24
0.34
USD
USD
44%
1:50