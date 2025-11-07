SignalsSections
Mahdi Ariani

Benyamin2

Mahdi Ariani
0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 7%
WMMarkets-REAL
1:10
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
116
Profit Trades:
50 (43.10%)
Loss Trades:
66 (56.90%)
Best trade:
68.40 USD
Worst trade:
-37.80 USD
Gross Profit:
1 389.60 USD (2 385 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 304.50 USD (2 104 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (147.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
147.00 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
0.10%
Max deposit load:
2.32%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
4 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.23
Long Trades:
65 (56.03%)
Short Trades:
51 (43.97%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
0.73 USD
Average Profit:
27.79 USD
Average Loss:
-19.77 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-130.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-130.70 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
9.64%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
223.90 USD
Maximal:
362.30 USD (25.93%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.98% (362.30 USD)
By Equity:
1.29% (23.40 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US30.Z25 112
US30.H26 4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US30.Z25 22
US30.H26 63
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US30.Z25 176
US30.H26 105
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +68.40 USD
Worst trade: -38 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +147.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -130.70 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "WMMarkets-REAL" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

ok
No reviews
2025.12.15 16:03
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.35% of days out of 74 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 15:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.12 16:32
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.10 15:34
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.45% of days out of 69 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 16:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.24 15:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.89% of days out of 53 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.07 10:30
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.07 10:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
