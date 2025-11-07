SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Gold USTEC TMGM 494 testing
Qi Kai Fan

Gold USTEC TMGM 494 testing

Qi Kai Fan
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 37%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
285
Profit Trades:
196 (68.77%)
Loss Trades:
89 (31.23%)
Best trade:
52.11 USD
Worst trade:
-26.62 USD
Gross Profit:
1 041.51 USD (174 503 pips)
Gross Loss:
-859.20 USD (142 099 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (85.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
119.59 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
11.74%
Max deposit load:
36.56%
Latest trade:
44 minutes ago
Trades per week:
52
Avg holding time:
37 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.23
Long Trades:
178 (62.46%)
Short Trades:
107 (37.54%)
Profit Factor:
1.21
Expected Payoff:
0.64 USD
Average Profit:
5.31 USD
Average Loss:
-9.65 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-53.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-62.87 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
31.06%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
42.30 USD
Maximal:
148.82 USD (24.78%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.77% (148.67 USD)
By Equity:
6.08% (44.87 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NAS100 152
XAUUSD 133
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NAS100 -17
XAUUSD 199
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NAS100 15K
XAUUSD 18K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +52.11 USD
Worst trade: -27 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +85.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -53.33 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real
2.00 × 1
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
4.16 × 43
Exness-MT5Real5
5.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
Person Watching now.

Pairs: USTEC  / Gold 

One order per time with SL, no Martingale, no Grid. 



No reviews
2025.12.23 16:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 04:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.11 14:55
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 35 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 20:37
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.09 06:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 05:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.04 20:02
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 28 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 16:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.25 18:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.18 04:59
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.11 14:40
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.11 14:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.11 13:40
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.11 13:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.11 12:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.07 11:30
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.07 11:30
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.07 11:30
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.07 07:27
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Gold USTEC TMGM 494 testing
999 USD per month
37%
0
0
USD
677
USD
7
100%
285
68%
12%
1.21
0.64
USD
25%
1:500
Copy

