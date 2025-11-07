- Growth
Trades:
285
Profit Trades:
196 (68.77%)
Loss Trades:
89 (31.23%)
Best trade:
52.11 USD
Worst trade:
-26.62 USD
Gross Profit:
1 041.51 USD (174 503 pips)
Gross Loss:
-859.20 USD (142 099 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (85.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
119.59 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
11.74%
Max deposit load:
36.56%
Latest trade:
44 minutes ago
Trades per week:
52
Avg holding time:
37 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.23
Long Trades:
178 (62.46%)
Short Trades:
107 (37.54%)
Profit Factor:
1.21
Expected Payoff:
0.64 USD
Average Profit:
5.31 USD
Average Loss:
-9.65 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-53.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-62.87 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
31.06%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
42.30 USD
Maximal:
148.82 USD (24.78%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.77% (148.67 USD)
By Equity:
6.08% (44.87 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NAS100
|152
|XAUUSD
|133
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NAS100
|-17
|XAUUSD
|199
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NAS100
|15K
|XAUUSD
|18K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +52.11 USD
Worst trade: -27 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +85.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -53.33 USD
Pairs: USTEC / Gold
One order per time with SL, no Martingale, no Grid.
No reviews
