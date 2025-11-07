SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / TPL INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO
Ntsibiseng Thommy Mokgatla

TPL INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO

Ntsibiseng Thommy Mokgatla
0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 97%
OctaFX-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
37
Profit Trades:
37 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
27.53 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
268.95 USD (26 727 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
37 (268.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
268.95 USD (37)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.32
Trading activity:
49.69%
Max deposit load:
9.82%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
37 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
7.27 USD
Average Profit:
7.27 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
2.74%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
56.05% (322.56 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NAS100 20
US30 15
GER40 2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NAS100 119
US30 139
GER40 11
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NAS100 12K
US30 14K
GER40 940
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +27.53 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 37
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +268.95 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

OctaFX-Real
1.05 × 20
OctaFX-Real2
1.38 × 37
Diversification investment portfolio

traded with caution and futurestic compounding goals.. 

No reviews
2026.01.05 09:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.04 17:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.17 03:39
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.11 17:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.10 09:28
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:1000
2025.11.26 17:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.26 16:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.21 17:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 20:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 20:19
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.19 19:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 19:29
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 15:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 13:22
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.14 04:25
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 20:52
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 18:52
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 16:41
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.13 15:41
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.07 16:50
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
