- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
22
Profit Trades:
21 (95.45%)
Loss Trades:
1 (4.55%)
Best trade:
8.22 USD
Worst trade:
-7.31 USD
Gross Profit:
21.98 USD (1 847 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8.00 USD (717 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (11.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11.96 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
14.62%
Max deposit load:
8.35%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.89
Long Trades:
10 (45.45%)
Short Trades:
12 (54.55%)
Profit Factor:
2.75
Expected Payoff:
0.64 USD
Average Profit:
1.05 USD
Average Loss:
-8.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-7.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7.31 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
10.49%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.03 USD
Maximal:
7.40 USD (6.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.58% (7.34 USD)
By Equity:
13.51% (15.05 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD+
|22
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD+
|14
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD+
|1.1K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +8.22 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.96 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.31 USD
News Trade EA
version for MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/79511
version for MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/79512
