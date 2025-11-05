- Growth
Trades:
77
Profit Trades:
41 (53.24%)
Loss Trades:
36 (46.75%)
Best trade:
1.14 USD
Worst trade:
-1.10 USD
Gross Profit:
36.44 USD (5 623 pips)
Gross Loss:
-18.17 USD (2 790 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (8.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8.67 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
2.29%
Max deposit load:
21.91%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
28 minutes
Recovery Factor:
6.07
Long Trades:
43 (55.84%)
Short Trades:
34 (44.16%)
Profit Factor:
2.01
Expected Payoff:
0.24 USD
Average Profit:
0.89 USD
Average Loss:
-0.50 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-3.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.01 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
18.99%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.46 USD
Maximal:
3.01 USD (6.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.94% (2.66 USD)
By Equity:
5.48% (2.10 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY#
|77
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY#
|18
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY#
|2.8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1.14 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +8.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.01 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Anti MC..!
LONG TREAM...
Equity 50$ Lot 0.01
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
35 USD per month
61%
0
0
USD
USD
48
USD
USD
9
100%
77
53%
2%
2.00
0.24
USD
USD
7%
1:500