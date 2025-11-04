SignalsSections
A.K.M. Shamsul Arefin

Funded Account

A.K.M. Shamsul Arefin
0 reviews
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2025 -6%
FTMO-Server4
1:30
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
170
Profit Trades:
66 (38.82%)
Loss Trades:
104 (61.18%)
Best trade:
1 341.83 USD
Worst trade:
-1 340.01 USD
Gross Profit:
14 783.29 USD (1 196 342 pips)
Gross Loss:
-21 201.06 USD (2 267 571 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (1 715.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 367.65 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.12
Trading activity:
98.85%
Max deposit load:
75.00%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.69
Long Trades:
95 (55.88%)
Short Trades:
75 (44.12%)
Profit Factor:
0.70
Expected Payoff:
-37.75 USD
Average Profit:
223.99 USD
Average Loss:
-203.86 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-3 842.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 842.12 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-0.54%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9 250.85 USD
Maximal:
9 250.85 USD (9.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.25% (9 248.11 USD)
By Equity:
1.34% (1 306.04 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 23
XAUUSD 20
USDJPY 20
BTCUSD 19
USDCHF 13
AUDUSD 11
NZDUSD 11
USDCAD 11
XAGUSD 9
GBPUSD 7
UKOIL.cash 7
ETHUSD 6
TSLA 5
NATGAS.cash 2
USOIL.cash 2
META 2
EURAUD 1
DXY.cash 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD -798
XAUUSD -3.7K
USDJPY -156
BTCUSD -1.6K
USDCHF 26
AUDUSD -177
NZDUSD 555
USDCAD 823
XAGUSD -545
GBPUSD -359
UKOIL.cash 723
ETHUSD -139
TSLA 817
NATGAS.cash -513
USOIL.cash -429
META -379
EURAUD -107
DXY.cash -477
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -1.6K
XAUUSD -47K
USDJPY 2.5K
BTCUSD -1M
USDCHF 247
AUDUSD -182
NZDUSD 1.4K
USDCAD 1.7K
XAGUSD -489
GBPUSD -552
UKOIL.cash 3.7K
ETHUSD -1.7K
TSLA 12K
NATGAS.cash -170
USOIL.cash -2.1K
META -4.6K
EURAUD -336
DXY.cash -695
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 341.83 USD
Worst trade: -1 340 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 715.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 842.12 USD

No data

Maximum Drawdown 10%
Maximum Daily Drawdown 5%
No reviews
2025.11.20 13:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.10 02:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.10 01:45
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.04 13:10
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.04 13:10
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.04 10:00
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.04 10:00
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.04 10:00
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.04 10:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.04 10:00
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
