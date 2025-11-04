- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
170
Profit Trades:
66 (38.82%)
Loss Trades:
104 (61.18%)
Best trade:
1 341.83 USD
Worst trade:
-1 340.01 USD
Gross Profit:
14 783.29 USD (1 196 342 pips)
Gross Loss:
-21 201.06 USD (2 267 571 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (1 715.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 367.65 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.12
Trading activity:
98.85%
Max deposit load:
75.00%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.69
Long Trades:
95 (55.88%)
Short Trades:
75 (44.12%)
Profit Factor:
0.70
Expected Payoff:
-37.75 USD
Average Profit:
223.99 USD
Average Loss:
-203.86 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-3 842.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 842.12 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-0.54%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9 250.85 USD
Maximal:
9 250.85 USD (9.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.25% (9 248.11 USD)
By Equity:
1.34% (1 306.04 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|23
|XAUUSD
|20
|USDJPY
|20
|BTCUSD
|19
|USDCHF
|13
|AUDUSD
|11
|NZDUSD
|11
|USDCAD
|11
|XAGUSD
|9
|GBPUSD
|7
|UKOIL.cash
|7
|ETHUSD
|6
|TSLA
|5
|NATGAS.cash
|2
|USOIL.cash
|2
|META
|2
|EURAUD
|1
|DXY.cash
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|-798
|XAUUSD
|-3.7K
|USDJPY
|-156
|BTCUSD
|-1.6K
|USDCHF
|26
|AUDUSD
|-177
|NZDUSD
|555
|USDCAD
|823
|XAGUSD
|-545
|GBPUSD
|-359
|UKOIL.cash
|723
|ETHUSD
|-139
|TSLA
|817
|NATGAS.cash
|-513
|USOIL.cash
|-429
|META
|-379
|EURAUD
|-107
|DXY.cash
|-477
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|-1.6K
|XAUUSD
|-47K
|USDJPY
|2.5K
|BTCUSD
|-1M
|USDCHF
|247
|AUDUSD
|-182
|NZDUSD
|1.4K
|USDCAD
|1.7K
|XAGUSD
|-489
|GBPUSD
|-552
|UKOIL.cash
|3.7K
|ETHUSD
|-1.7K
|TSLA
|12K
|NATGAS.cash
|-170
|USOIL.cash
|-2.1K
|META
|-4.6K
|EURAUD
|-336
|DXY.cash
|-695
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 341.83 USD
Worst trade: -1 340 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 715.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 842.12 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FTMO-Server4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Maximum Drawdown 10%
Maximum Daily Drawdown 5%
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
99 USD per month
-6%
0
0
USD
USD
94K
USD
USD
10
0%
170
38%
99%
0.69
-37.75
USD
USD
9%
1:30