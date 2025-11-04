SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / SuperScal4x
Hong Phong Ta

SuperScal4x

Hong Phong Ta
0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 196%
DBGMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 048
Profit Trades:
1 723 (84.13%)
Loss Trades:
325 (15.87%)
Best trade:
376.75 USD
Worst trade:
-122.64 USD
Gross Profit:
6 717.70 USD (287 026 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 174.88 USD (285 283 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
58 (90.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
394.53 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
31.67%
Max deposit load:
31.97%
Latest trade:
31 minutes ago
Trades per week:
212
Avg holding time:
36 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.46
Long Trades:
579 (28.27%)
Short Trades:
1 469 (71.73%)
Profit Factor:
1.61
Expected Payoff:
1.24 USD
Average Profit:
3.90 USD
Average Loss:
-12.85 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-1.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-465.81 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
32.14%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
15.44 USD
Maximal:
465.81 USD (12.27%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.29% (466.89 USD)
By Equity:
43.74% (1 495.33 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.GE 2048
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.GE 2.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.GE 1.7K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +376.75 USD
Worst trade: -123 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +90.04 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.28 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DBGMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.05 13:42
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.17 05:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.04 01:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.04 01:30
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.04 01:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
