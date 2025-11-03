- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
132
Profit Trades:
42 (31.81%)
Loss Trades:
90 (68.18%)
Best trade:
9.96 USD
Worst trade:
-2.95 USD
Gross Profit:
157.71 USD (1 593 855 pips)
Gross Loss:
-162.67 USD (1 590 904 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (30.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
30.06 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
1.96%
Max deposit load:
39.72%
Latest trade:
23 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
9 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.13
Long Trades:
57 (43.18%)
Short Trades:
75 (56.82%)
Profit Factor:
0.97
Expected Payoff:
-0.04 USD
Average Profit:
3.76 USD
Average Loss:
-1.81 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-29.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-29.36 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
-26.16%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
13.88 USD
Maximal:
38.65 USD (70.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
70.57% (38.65 USD)
By Equity:
11.14% (3.83 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|132
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|-5
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|3K
|
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +9.96 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +30.06 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -29.36 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
