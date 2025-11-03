SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Exness GD4 30 B1
Ji Jaeyeong

Exness GD4 30 B1

Ji Jaeyeong
0 reviews
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -17%
Exness-Real17
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
132
Profit Trades:
42 (31.81%)
Loss Trades:
90 (68.18%)
Best trade:
9.96 USD
Worst trade:
-2.95 USD
Gross Profit:
157.71 USD (1 593 855 pips)
Gross Loss:
-162.67 USD (1 590 904 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (30.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
30.06 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
1.96%
Max deposit load:
39.72%
Latest trade:
23 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
9 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.13
Long Trades:
57 (43.18%)
Short Trades:
75 (56.82%)
Profit Factor:
0.97
Expected Payoff:
-0.04 USD
Average Profit:
3.76 USD
Average Loss:
-1.81 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-29.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-29.36 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
-26.16%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
13.88 USD
Maximal:
38.65 USD (70.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
70.57% (38.65 USD)
By Equity:
11.14% (3.83 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 132
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD -5
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 3K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +9.96 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +30.06 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -29.36 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real17
0.00 × 368
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 52
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-02
0.00 × 2
XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 70
VantageInternational-Demo
0.04 × 559
ICMarketsSC-Live05
2.67 × 12
Exness-Real9
8.77 × 191
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.28 11:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.26 22:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.21 07:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 12:43
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 05:38
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.01 16:36
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.01 16:36
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 11:18
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.28 11:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.27 00:17
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.27 00:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.24 22:31
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.24 22:31
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.24 21:31
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.20 17:01
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.18 01:49
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.17 19:29
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.17 18:19
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.16 18:07
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.16 18:07
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register