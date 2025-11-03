- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
38
Profit Trades:
24 (63.15%)
Loss Trades:
14 (36.84%)
Best trade:
27.78 USD
Worst trade:
-71.95 USD
Gross Profit:
337.34 USD (33 722 pips)
Gross Loss:
-369.77 USD (36 970 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (102.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
102.99 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
26.98%
Max deposit load:
2.07%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.26
Long Trades:
26 (68.42%)
Short Trades:
12 (31.58%)
Profit Factor:
0.91
Expected Payoff:
-0.85 USD
Average Profit:
14.06 USD
Average Loss:
-26.41 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-104.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-104.11 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-7.70%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
98.57 USD
Maximal:
125.52 USD (12.22%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.22% (125.52 USD)
By Equity:
15.82% (147.72 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDr
|38
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDr
|-32
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDr
|-3.2K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +27.78 USD
Worst trade: -72 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +102.99 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -104.11 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsGlobal-Live5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Low risk | Smart trading | Consistent growth | Trust the process | Stay longer in the game than anyone else
