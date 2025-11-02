SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Gatling Gun
Yohanes Niko Perdana

Gatling Gun

Yohanes Niko Perdana
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 33%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
23
Profit Trades:
14 (60.86%)
Loss Trades:
9 (39.13%)
Best trade:
53.92 USD
Worst trade:
-52.34 USD
Gross Profit:
688.13 USD (68 808 pips)
Gross Loss:
-384.22 USD (36 024 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (152.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
152.93 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.30
Trading activity:
30.55%
Max deposit load:
1.81%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.97
Long Trades:
21 (91.30%)
Short Trades:
2 (8.70%)
Profit Factor:
1.79
Expected Payoff:
13.21 USD
Average Profit:
49.15 USD
Average Loss:
-42.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-102.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-102.26 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
22.15%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
38.85 USD
Maximal:
102.26 USD (9.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.20% (102.26 USD)
By Equity:
4.97% (55.26 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 23
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 304
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 33K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +53.92 USD
Worst trade: -52 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +152.93 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -102.26 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

CPTMarketsLtd-Live
0.00 × 2
KeyToMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real4
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 20
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
CMCMarkets1-Europe
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 5
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 5
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4
0.00 × 10
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCM-USDReal03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 7
InfinoxCapital-Live03
0.00 × 4
FXChoice-Pro Live
0.00 × 1
LiteForex-ECN2.com
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-5
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 1
AUSCommercial-Live 2
0.17 × 12
78 more...
No reviews
2026.01.14 02:38
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 00:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.08 08:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.29 01:11
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.64% of days out of 55 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.24 03:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.24 02:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 06:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.16 07:18
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.38% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.16 06:18
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.38% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 07:57
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.12 11:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.12 01:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 17:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.01 11:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.01 10:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.28 01:45
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.26 02:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.05 09:07
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.05 09:07
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.04 12:10
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
