Trades:
23
Profit Trades:
14 (60.86%)
Loss Trades:
9 (39.13%)
Best trade:
53.92 USD
Worst trade:
-52.34 USD
Gross Profit:
688.13 USD (68 808 pips)
Gross Loss:
-384.22 USD (36 024 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (152.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
152.93 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.30
Trading activity:
30.55%
Max deposit load:
1.81%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.97
Long Trades:
21 (91.30%)
Short Trades:
2 (8.70%)
Profit Factor:
1.79
Expected Payoff:
13.21 USD
Average Profit:
49.15 USD
Average Loss:
-42.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-102.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-102.26 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
22.15%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
38.85 USD
Maximal:
102.26 USD (9.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.20% (102.26 USD)
By Equity:
4.97% (55.26 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|23
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|304
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|33K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +53.92 USD
Worst trade: -52 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +152.93 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -102.26 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
CPTMarketsLtd-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real4
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 20
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
CMCMarkets1-Europe
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 5
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 5
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4
|0.00 × 10
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-USDReal03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 7
|
InfinoxCapital-Live03
|0.00 × 4
|
FXChoice-Pro Live
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteForex-ECN2.com
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-5
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
AUSCommercial-Live 2
|0.17 × 12
No reviews
