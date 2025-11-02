SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / ECN_GBO
Adrian Nieves De La Cruz

ECN_GBO

Adrian Nieves De La Cruz
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 5%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
145
Profit Trades:
103 (71.03%)
Loss Trades:
42 (28.97%)
Best trade:
31.51 EUR
Worst trade:
-50.10 EUR
Gross Profit:
414.60 EUR (40 554 pips)
Gross Loss:
-372.39 EUR (31 867 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (24.22 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
91.25 EUR (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
50.61%
Max deposit load:
9.88%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.23
Long Trades:
87 (60.00%)
Short Trades:
58 (40.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.11
Expected Payoff:
0.29 EUR
Average Profit:
4.03 EUR
Average Loss:
-8.87 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-170.59 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-170.59 EUR (8)
Monthly growth:
3.28%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
139.97 EUR
Maximal:
186.29 EUR (21.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.36% (186.27 EUR)
By Equity:
10.85% (76.18 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 80
XAUUSD 46
AUDCAD 13
NZDCAD 6
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY -28
XAUUSD 56
AUDCAD 14
NZDCAD 6
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY -366
XAUUSD 6.9K
AUDCAD 1.7K
NZDCAD 442
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +31.51 EUR
Worst trade: -50 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +24.22 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -170.59 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.21 × 19
FPMarkets-Live
0.40 × 5
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.17 × 41
VantageInternational-Live 15
1.27 × 15
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.42 × 12
VantageInternational-Live 7
1.46 × 137
PUPrime-Live2
1.55 × 319
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.63 × 702
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.73 × 507
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.75 × 4
GoMarkets-Live
1.98 × 244
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
2.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 3
2.25 × 12
Neomarkets-Live
2.33 × 80
Opogroup-Server1
2.39 × 41
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.48 × 2018
VTMarkets-Live
2.48 × 144
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.50 × 72
82 more...
No reviews
2025.12.22 03:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.04% of days out of 49 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 06:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.25 02:41
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.13 16:41
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.05 17:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.05 16:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.05 13:17
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.05 12:17
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.05 12:17
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.05 02:48
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.05 01:38
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.04 03:40
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.04 03:40
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.04 02:40
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.04 02:40
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.04 01:30
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.04 01:30
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.04 01:30
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.02 00:59
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.02 00:59
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
