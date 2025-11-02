- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
145
Profit Trades:
103 (71.03%)
Loss Trades:
42 (28.97%)
Best trade:
31.51 EUR
Worst trade:
-50.10 EUR
Gross Profit:
414.60 EUR (40 554 pips)
Gross Loss:
-372.39 EUR (31 867 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (24.22 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
91.25 EUR (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
50.61%
Max deposit load:
9.88%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.23
Long Trades:
87 (60.00%)
Short Trades:
58 (40.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.11
Expected Payoff:
0.29 EUR
Average Profit:
4.03 EUR
Average Loss:
-8.87 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-170.59 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-170.59 EUR (8)
Monthly growth:
3.28%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
139.97 EUR
Maximal:
186.29 EUR (21.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.36% (186.27 EUR)
By Equity:
10.85% (76.18 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|80
|XAUUSD
|46
|AUDCAD
|13
|NZDCAD
|6
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|-28
|XAUUSD
|56
|AUDCAD
|14
|NZDCAD
|6
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|-366
|XAUUSD
|6.9K
|AUDCAD
|1.7K
|NZDCAD
|442
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +31.51 EUR
Worst trade: -50 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +24.22 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -170.59 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.21 × 19
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.40 × 5
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.67 × 6
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|1.00 × 3
|
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
|1.17 × 41
|
VantageInternational-Live 15
|1.27 × 15
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|1.42 × 12
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|1.46 × 137
|
PUPrime-Live2
|1.55 × 319
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.63 × 702
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.73 × 507
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.75 × 4
|
GoMarkets-Live
|1.98 × 244
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|2.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|2.25 × 12
|
Neomarkets-Live
|2.33 × 80
|
Opogroup-Server1
|2.39 × 41
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.48 × 2018
|
VTMarkets-Live
|2.48 × 144
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|2.50 × 72
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
5%
0
0
USD
USD
700
EUR
EUR
7
89%
145
71%
51%
1.11
0.29
EUR
EUR
25%
1:500