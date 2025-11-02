- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
376
Profit Trades:
232 (61.70%)
Loss Trades:
144 (38.30%)
Best trade:
72.21 EUR
Worst trade:
-35.29 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 596.85 EUR (157 431 pips)
Gross Loss:
-958.53 EUR (97 618 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (271.70 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
271.70 EUR (28)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
34.79%
Max deposit load:
19.82%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
71
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.00
Long Trades:
223 (59.31%)
Short Trades:
153 (40.69%)
Profit Factor:
1.67
Expected Payoff:
1.70 EUR
Average Profit:
6.88 EUR
Average Loss:
-6.66 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-45.68 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-112.55 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
22.56%
Algo trading:
85%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.06 EUR
Maximal:
318.50 EUR (21.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.64% (316.70 EUR)
By Equity:
8.81% (77.05 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|137
|USDJPY
|73
|.US500Cash
|38
|.DE40Cash
|38
|.USTECHCash
|37
|.US30Cash
|26
|EURAUD
|11
|GBPAUD
|8
|AUDCAD
|8
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|543
|USDJPY
|0
|.US500Cash
|132
|.DE40Cash
|-14
|.USTECHCash
|147
|.US30Cash
|-95
|EURAUD
|5
|GBPAUD
|3
|AUDCAD
|8
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|58K
|USDJPY
|475
|.US500Cash
|2.7K
|.DE40Cash
|-2.3K
|.USTECHCash
|15K
|.US30Cash
|-16K
|EURAUD
|371
|GBPAUD
|271
|AUDCAD
|256
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +72.21 EUR
Worst trade: -35 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 28
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +271.70 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -45.68 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.00 × 6
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 4
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.17 × 6
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.27 × 15
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.67 × 6
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|1.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.28 × 69
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.44 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.48 × 208
|
FXCC1-Trade
|2.67 × 3
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|3.95 × 124
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|4.47 × 15
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|4.83 × 12
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
FxPro-MT5
|5.00 × 1
|
BabilFinancial-LIVE
|5.50 × 2
|
StriforLLC-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|6.00 × 2
