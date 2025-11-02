SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / ECN_Risky
Adrian Nieves De La Cruz

ECN_Risky

Adrian Nieves De La Cruz
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 77%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
376
Profit Trades:
232 (61.70%)
Loss Trades:
144 (38.30%)
Best trade:
72.21 EUR
Worst trade:
-35.29 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 596.85 EUR (157 431 pips)
Gross Loss:
-958.53 EUR (97 618 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (271.70 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
271.70 EUR (28)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
34.79%
Max deposit load:
19.82%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
71
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.00
Long Trades:
223 (59.31%)
Short Trades:
153 (40.69%)
Profit Factor:
1.67
Expected Payoff:
1.70 EUR
Average Profit:
6.88 EUR
Average Loss:
-6.66 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-45.68 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-112.55 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
22.56%
Algo trading:
85%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.06 EUR
Maximal:
318.50 EUR (21.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.64% (316.70 EUR)
By Equity:
8.81% (77.05 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 137
USDJPY 73
.US500Cash 38
.DE40Cash 38
.USTECHCash 37
.US30Cash 26
EURAUD 11
GBPAUD 8
AUDCAD 8
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 543
USDJPY 0
.US500Cash 132
.DE40Cash -14
.USTECHCash 147
.US30Cash -95
EURAUD 5
GBPAUD 3
AUDCAD 8
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 58K
USDJPY 475
.US500Cash 2.7K
.DE40Cash -2.3K
.USTECHCash 15K
.US30Cash -16K
EURAUD 371
GBPAUD 271
AUDCAD 256
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +72.21 EUR
Worst trade: -35 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 28
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +271.70 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -45.68 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 4
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.00 × 6
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 4
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.17 × 6
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.27 × 15
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
1.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real28
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.28 × 69
Exness-MT5Real7
1.44 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.48 × 208
FXCC1-Trade
2.67 × 3
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
3.95 × 124
Exness-MT5Real10
4.47 × 15
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.83 × 12
FusionMarkets-Live
5.00 × 1
FxPro-MT5
5.00 × 1
BabilFinancial-LIVE
5.50 × 2
StriforLLC-Live
6.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
6.00 × 2
26 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.19 15:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.15 18:06
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 46 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 16:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.15 10:57
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 46 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 16:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.10 08:25
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 09:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.01 11:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.05 00:38
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.03 10:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.03 09:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.02 00:59
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.02 00:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.02 00:59
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register