- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
26
Profit Trades:
16 (61.53%)
Loss Trades:
10 (38.46%)
Best trade:
5.00 USD
Worst trade:
-5.98 USD
Gross Profit:
72.86 USD (7 940 pips)
Gross Loss:
-51.96 USD (4 979 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (32.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
32.43 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
64.60%
Max deposit load:
5.14%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
1.37
Long Trades:
20 (76.92%)
Short Trades:
6 (23.08%)
Profit Factor:
1.40
Expected Payoff:
0.80 USD
Average Profit:
4.55 USD
Average Loss:
-5.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-15.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-15.30 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
16.44%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.44 USD
Maximal:
15.30 USD (9.26%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.26% (15.30 USD)
By Equity:
9.66% (12.93 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|26
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|21
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|3K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ForexTrend-Trade5
|0.00 × 4
|
InfinoxCapital-Live04
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 69
|
LQDLLC-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Hankotrade-Live
|0.00 × 25
|
KohleCapitalMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 27
|
SageFx-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
Osprey-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
IVMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
TriveFinancial-Live-5
|0.00 × 38
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Real-HK
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeQuotes-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real14
|0.00 × 36
|
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE3
|0.00 × 1
|
BDSwissSC-Real01
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.00 × 9
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 25
|
GMI-Live08
|0.00 × 10
|
FPMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 7
|
360Capital-Real
|0.00 × 7
|
CedarLLC-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
BIGSolutions-LIVE4
|0.00 × 7
|
Just2Trade-Real3
|0.00 × 24
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 5
|
LirunexLimited-Live
|0.00 × 24
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
16%
0
0
USD
USD
150
USD
USD
10
100%
26
61%
65%
1.40
0.80
USD
USD
10%
1:500