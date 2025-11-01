- Growth
Trades:
58
Profit Trades:
39 (67.24%)
Loss Trades:
19 (32.76%)
Best trade:
474.00 USD
Worst trade:
-296.29 USD
Gross Profit:
3 505.10 USD (41 015 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 658.49 USD (27 780 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (346.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 396.08 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
13.25%
Max deposit load:
4.48%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.62
Long Trades:
37 (63.79%)
Short Trades:
21 (36.21%)
Profit Factor:
1.32
Expected Payoff:
14.60 USD
Average Profit:
89.87 USD
Average Loss:
-139.92 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-620.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-851.13 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
5.94%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
511.87 USD
Maximal:
1 359.08 USD (12.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.53% (1 359.08 USD)
By Equity:
13.54% (1 354.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|51
|GBPUSD
|7
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|684
|GBPUSD
|163
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|12K
|GBPUSD
|1.6K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +474.00 USD
Worst trade: -296 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +346.24 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -620.05 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GTCGlobalTrade-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
