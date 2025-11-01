SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Synthetic Metal
Vitali Vasilenka

Synthetic Metal

Vitali Vasilenka
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 8%
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
58
Profit Trades:
39 (67.24%)
Loss Trades:
19 (32.76%)
Best trade:
474.00 USD
Worst trade:
-296.29 USD
Gross Profit:
3 505.10 USD (41 015 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 658.49 USD (27 780 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (346.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 396.08 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
13.25%
Max deposit load:
4.48%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.62
Long Trades:
37 (63.79%)
Short Trades:
21 (36.21%)
Profit Factor:
1.32
Expected Payoff:
14.60 USD
Average Profit:
89.87 USD
Average Loss:
-139.92 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-620.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-851.13 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
5.94%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
511.87 USD
Maximal:
1 359.08 USD (12.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.53% (1 359.08 USD)
By Equity:
13.54% (1 354.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 51
GBPUSD 7
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 684
GBPUSD 163
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 12K
GBPUSD 1.6K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +474.00 USD
Worst trade: -296 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +346.24 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -620.05 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GTCGlobalTrade-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.00 × 2
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 2
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live
0.00 × 1
EquitiGroupLtd-Live
0.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.00 × 1
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
4.70 × 10
No reviews
2025.12.18 17:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.17% of days out of 46 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.03 19:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.02 01:09
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 30 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 12:25
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.25 07:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.24 10:51
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.21 06:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.21 06:41
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 3 days. This comprises 15.79% of days out of the 19 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.21 00:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 11:19
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.20 08:59
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 2 days. This comprises 15.38% of days out of the 13 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.03 09:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.03 09:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.03 08:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.01 08:08
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.01 08:08
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.01 08:08
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.01 08:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.01 08:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.11.01 08:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 9 days
