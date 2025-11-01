- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
217
Profit Trades:
167 (76.95%)
Loss Trades:
50 (23.04%)
Best trade:
39.54 USD
Worst trade:
-34.57 USD
Gross Profit:
524.33 USD (683 336 pips)
Gross Loss:
-241.43 USD (502 653 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (28.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
49.67 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
41.44%
Max deposit load:
4.20%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
126
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.49
Long Trades:
131 (60.37%)
Short Trades:
86 (39.63%)
Profit Factor:
2.17
Expected Payoff:
1.30 USD
Average Profit:
3.14 USD
Average Loss:
-4.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-43.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-43.57 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
2.83%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
43.57 USD (0.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.43% (43.57 USD)
By Equity:
1.39% (140.31 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSDT
|161
|ETHUSDT
|56
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSDT
|271
|ETHUSDT
|12
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSDT
|198K
|ETHUSDT
|-17K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +39.54 USD
Worst trade: -35 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +28.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -43.57 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GTCGlobalTrade-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews