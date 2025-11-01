SignalsSections
Vitali Vasilenka

EA Crypto Player

Vitali Vasilenka
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 3%
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
217
Profit Trades:
167 (76.95%)
Loss Trades:
50 (23.04%)
Best trade:
39.54 USD
Worst trade:
-34.57 USD
Gross Profit:
524.33 USD (683 336 pips)
Gross Loss:
-241.43 USD (502 653 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (28.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
49.67 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
41.44%
Max deposit load:
4.20%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
126
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.49
Long Trades:
131 (60.37%)
Short Trades:
86 (39.63%)
Profit Factor:
2.17
Expected Payoff:
1.30 USD
Average Profit:
3.14 USD
Average Loss:
-4.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-43.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-43.57 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
2.83%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
43.57 USD (0.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.43% (43.57 USD)
By Equity:
1.39% (140.31 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSDT 161
ETHUSDT 56
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSDT 271
ETHUSDT 12
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSDT 198K
ETHUSDT -17K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
2025.12.14 14:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.13 08:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.11 12:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.11 09:52
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.11 09:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.11 08:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.22 14:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.01 08:08
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.01 08:08
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.01 08:08
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.01 08:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.01 08:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.11.01 08:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 9 days
