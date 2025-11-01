- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
127
Profit Trades:
106 (83.46%)
Loss Trades:
21 (16.54%)
Best trade:
79.68 USD
Worst trade:
-26.20 USD
Gross Profit:
769.85 USD (18 044 pips)
Gross Loss:
-147.91 USD (4 670 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (56.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
140.44 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.45
Trading activity:
47.91%
Max deposit load:
0.98%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
82
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
12.21
Long Trades:
101 (79.53%)
Short Trades:
26 (20.47%)
Profit Factor:
5.20
Expected Payoff:
4.90 USD
Average Profit:
7.26 USD
Average Loss:
-7.04 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-50.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-50.94 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
6.22%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.23 USD
Maximal:
50.94 USD (0.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.50% (50.94 USD)
By Equity:
1.83% (188.68 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|78
|EURJPY
|15
|EURCAD
|8
|GBPUSD
|6
|USDCAD
|4
|NZDUSD
|4
|AUDCAD
|4
|USDCHF
|3
|AUDUSD
|2
|EURUSD
|2
|ETHUSDT
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|430
|EURJPY
|42
|EURCAD
|31
|GBPUSD
|34
|USDCAD
|15
|NZDUSD
|23
|AUDCAD
|13
|USDCHF
|16
|AUDUSD
|8
|EURUSD
|10
|ETHUSDT
|0
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|9.5K
|EURJPY
|985
|EURCAD
|638
|GBPUSD
|846
|USDCAD
|399
|NZDUSD
|472
|AUDCAD
|357
|USDCHF
|315
|AUDUSD
|204
|EURUSD
|229
|ETHUSDT
|-569
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +79.68 USD
Worst trade: -26 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +56.25 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -50.94 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GTCGlobalTrade-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
