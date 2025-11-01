- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
42
Profit Trades:
39 (92.85%)
Loss Trades:
3 (7.14%)
Best trade:
473.68 USD
Worst trade:
-798.75 USD
Gross Profit:
7 275.30 USD (11 800 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 909.75 USD (3 055 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (3 641.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 641.35 USD (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.48
Trading activity:
1.44%
Max deposit load:
10.58%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
10 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.20
Long Trades:
25 (59.52%)
Short Trades:
17 (40.48%)
Profit Factor:
3.81
Expected Payoff:
127.75 USD
Average Profit:
186.55 USD
Average Loss:
-636.58 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-798.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-798.75 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
100.23%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
454.50 USD
Maximal:
1 276.33 USD (21.27%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.51% (1 276.33 USD)
By Equity:
15.18% (727.56 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|42
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|5.4K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|8.7K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +473.68 USD
Worst trade: -799 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 641.35 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -798.75 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
Running with EA Gold Breakout, use 15% risk of equity and always compound.
