The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real16 0.00 × 2 ADSS-Demo 0.00 × 1 Hadwins-Global Trader 0.00 × 2 Deltastock-Live 0.00 × 1 SVSFX-Live 0.00 × 1 CoreLiquidity-Real 1 0.00 × 3 GO4X-Live 0.00 × 1 SucdenFinancial-Live 0.00 × 4 SFM-Demo 0.00 × 1 FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2 0.00 × 1 XM.COM-Real 6 0.00 × 1 MTrading-Live 0.00 × 1 Darwinex-Live 0.00 × 1 AGMGroupLtd-Real 0.00 × 4 ICMarketsSC-Live12 0.00 × 1 FXOpen-Real1 0.00 × 2 RoboForex-Prime 0.00 × 3 QTrade-Server 0.00 × 1 Pepperstone-Demo01 0.00 × 2 MGK-MAIN 0.00 × 5 AIGroup-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live27 0.00 × 1 CollectiveFX-LIVE1 0.00 × 1 Exness-Real33 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live25 0.00 × 1 196 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor