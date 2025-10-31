SignalsSections
Taufiq Dwi Ferindra

Gold Tribe

Taufiq Dwi Ferindra
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 199%
TriveInvest-MT5-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
215
Profit Trades:
131 (60.93%)
Loss Trades:
84 (39.07%)
Best trade:
723.00 USD
Worst trade:
-848.70 USD
Gross Profit:
19 889.77 USD (1 793 374 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14 174.68 USD (1 232 112 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (869.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 110.40 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
52.29%
Max deposit load:
8.05%
Latest trade:
2 minutes ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.30
Long Trades:
139 (64.65%)
Short Trades:
76 (35.35%)
Profit Factor:
1.40
Expected Payoff:
26.58 USD
Average Profit:
151.83 USD
Average Loss:
-168.75 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-330.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 149.31 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
127.82%
Algo trading:
29%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
684.20 USD
Maximal:
2 489.47 USD (88.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
63.19% (2 514.22 USD)
By Equity:
31.69% (925.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.GK 215
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.GK 5.7K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.GK 561K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +723.00 USD
Worst trade: -849 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +869.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -330.60 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TriveInvest-MT5-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

This is gold only with special method
No reviews
2026.01.09 17:39
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold Tribe
30 USD per month
199%
0
0
USD
8.3K
USD
11
29%
215
60%
52%
1.40
26.58
USD
63%
1:200
Copy

