Willy Tandya

GG Cuan Master

Willy Tandya
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 49 USD per month
growth since 2025 40%
HFMarketsGlobal-Live5
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
118
Profit Trades:
68 (57.62%)
Loss Trades:
50 (42.37%)
Best trade:
107.01 USD
Worst trade:
-36.32 USD
Gross Profit:
1 574.75 USD (39 446 pips)
Gross Loss:
-969.29 USD (15 134 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (95.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
302.18 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
41.98%
Max deposit load:
7.59%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.07
Long Trades:
52 (44.07%)
Short Trades:
66 (55.93%)
Profit Factor:
1.62
Expected Payoff:
5.13 USD
Average Profit:
23.16 USD
Average Loss:
-19.39 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-148.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-148.66 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
34.44%
Algo trading:
34%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
116.66 USD
Maximal:
148.66 USD (8.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.79% (148.66 USD)
By Equity:
3.46% (58.75 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPYr 100
XAUUSDr 18
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPYr 292
XAUUSDr 314
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPYr 8.6K
XAUUSDr 16K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +107.01 USD
Worst trade: -36 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +95.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -148.66 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsGlobal-Live5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

This is automated trading robot (EA) mix with manual trading.

Mainly trade on USDJPY pair.

Based on price behaviour.

It has a Risk Management, Profit Target, etc.

No reviews
2025.12.09 05:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.09 02:44
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.24 15:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.24 08:51
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 26 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.21 14:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.19 08:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 16:19
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.04 03:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.04 02:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.03 13:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.03 07:11
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 5 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.31 10:58
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.31 10:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.31 10:58
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.