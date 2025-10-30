- Growth
Trades:
161
Profit Trades:
81 (50.31%)
Loss Trades:
80 (49.69%)
Best trade:
50.27 USD
Worst trade:
-51.28 USD
Gross Profit:
3 594.41 USD (362 763 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 670.79 USD (264 426 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (832.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
832.28 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
83.29%
Max deposit load:
1.90%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.07
Long Trades:
117 (72.67%)
Short Trades:
44 (27.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.35
Expected Payoff:
5.74 USD
Average Profit:
44.38 USD
Average Loss:
-33.38 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-651.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-651.43 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
0.01%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
20.20 USD
Maximal:
861.00 USD (19.66%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.50% (861.00 USD)
By Equity:
1.83% (107.40 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|161
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|924
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|98K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +50.27 USD
Worst trade: -51 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +832.28 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -651.43 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
