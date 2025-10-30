SignalsSections
Renaldy Limantara

REY RICH

Renaldy Limantara
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 28%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
161
Profit Trades:
81 (50.31%)
Loss Trades:
80 (49.69%)
Best trade:
50.27 USD
Worst trade:
-51.28 USD
Gross Profit:
3 594.41 USD (362 763 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 670.79 USD (264 426 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (832.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
832.28 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
83.29%
Max deposit load:
1.90%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.07
Long Trades:
117 (72.67%)
Short Trades:
44 (27.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.35
Expected Payoff:
5.74 USD
Average Profit:
44.38 USD
Average Loss:
-33.38 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-651.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-651.43 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
0.01%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
20.20 USD
Maximal:
861.00 USD (19.66%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.50% (861.00 USD)
By Equity:
1.83% (107.40 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 161
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 924
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 98K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +50.27 USD
Worst trade: -51 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +832.28 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -651.43 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
196 more...
TRADING FOR RICH
No reviews
2025.12.22 03:29
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.04 01:30
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.30 06:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.30 06:28
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
REY RICH
30 USD per month
28%
0
0
USD
5.9K
USD
11
0%
161
50%
83%
1.34
5.74
USD
13%
1:50
Copy

