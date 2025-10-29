SignalsSections
Christia Nency Tri

Franc

Christia Nency Tri
0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 43%
VantageInternational-Live 3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
75
Profit Trades:
68 (90.66%)
Loss Trades:
7 (9.33%)
Best trade:
56.73 USD
Worst trade:
-0.48 USD
Gross Profit:
342.29 USD (30 410 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1.83 USD (2 167 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (82.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
82.86 USD (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.55
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
5.32%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
10 days
Recovery Factor:
709.29
Long Trades:
45 (60.00%)
Short Trades:
30 (40.00%)
Profit Factor:
187.04
Expected Payoff:
4.54 USD
Average Profit:
5.03 USD
Average Loss:
-0.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.48 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
5.79%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.48 USD (0.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.05% (0.26 USD)
By Equity:
39.48% (403.78 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPCHF 20
EURAUD 14
USDCHF 12
USDJPY 6
EURUSD 6
AUDUSD 5
AUDCAD 5
GBPJPY 2
EURCHF 2
ETHUSD 1
AUDJPY 1
GBPUSD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPCHF 81
EURAUD 52
USDCHF 103
USDJPY 57
EURUSD 8
AUDUSD 9
AUDCAD 7
GBPJPY 22
EURCHF 3
ETHUSD 0
AUDJPY 0
GBPUSD 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPCHF 3.8K
EURAUD 7.9K
USDCHF 4.2K
USDJPY 8.3K
EURUSD 622
AUDUSD 898
AUDCAD 979
GBPJPY 3.2K
EURCHF 227
ETHUSD -1.9K
AUDJPY -21
GBPUSD -48
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +56.73 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +82.86 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.48 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

LiteFinance-MT5-Live
0.00 × 1
ADNBrokerCFD-Server
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.57 × 7
No reviews
2025.12.10 17:34
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.14 14:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 12:22
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 09:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 01:14
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 23:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.13 22:03
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 20:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
