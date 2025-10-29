- Growth
Trades:
35
Profit Trades:
15 (42.85%)
Loss Trades:
20 (57.14%)
Best trade:
498.00 USD
Worst trade:
-512.75 USD
Gross Profit:
7 385.71 USD (74 650 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 107.86 USD (90 374 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (2 952.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 952.01 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.10
Trading activity:
61.11%
Max deposit load:
5.42%
Latest trade:
13 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.33
Long Trades:
20 (57.14%)
Short Trades:
15 (42.86%)
Profit Factor:
0.81
Expected Payoff:
-49.20 USD
Average Profit:
492.38 USD
Average Loss:
-455.39 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-4 253.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 253.96 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
-36.03%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 722.15 USD
Maximal:
5 157.47 USD (38.39%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
38.39% (5 157.47 USD)
By Equity:
8.16% (831.76 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|35
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-1.7K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-16K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +498.00 USD
Worst trade: -513 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 952.01 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 253.96 USD
XAUUSD - ANNUAL
