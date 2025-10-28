- Growth
Trades:
2 039
Profit Trades:
1 457 (71.45%)
Loss Trades:
582 (28.54%)
Best trade:
248.16 UST
Worst trade:
-138.53 UST
Gross Profit:
10 070.19 UST (443 524 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 685.66 UST (409 725 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
33 (78.64 UST)
Maximal consecutive profit:
248.16 UST (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
30.43%
Max deposit load:
8.77%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
611
Avg holding time:
29 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.32
Long Trades:
938 (46.00%)
Short Trades:
1 101 (54.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.31
Expected Payoff:
1.17 UST
Average Profit:
6.91 UST
Average Loss:
-13.21 UST
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-227.89 UST)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-562.75 UST (11)
Monthly growth:
9.15%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
708.89 UST
Maximal:
718.86 UST (13.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.88% (714.38 UST)
By Equity:
10.10% (543.83 UST)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|2039
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD+
|2.4K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD+
|34K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +248.16 UST
Worst trade: -139 UST
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +78.64 UST
Maximal consecutive loss: -227.89 UST
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Bybit-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
