Trades:
32
Profit Trades:
11 (34.37%)
Loss Trades:
21 (65.63%)
Best trade:
9.64 USD
Worst trade:
-8.25 USD
Gross Profit:
53.38 USD (2 100 pips)
Gross Loss:
-106.57 USD (3 589 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (16.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
16.86 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.33
Trading activity:
11.95%
Max deposit load:
2.48%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.67
Long Trades:
23 (71.88%)
Short Trades:
9 (28.13%)
Profit Factor:
0.50
Expected Payoff:
-1.66 USD
Average Profit:
4.85 USD
Average Loss:
-5.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-22.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-22.66 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-14.17%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
53.19 USD
Maximal:
79.83 USD (15.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.16% (79.83 USD)
By Equity:
1.51% (7.65 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|24
|GBPUSD
|6
|XAUUSD
|2
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|-25
|GBPUSD
|-29
|XAUUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|-508
|GBPUSD
|-1.1K
|XAUUSD
|77
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Best trade: +9.64 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +16.86 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -22.28 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
trade with care, 1 position at a time.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-11%
0
0
USD
USD
447
USD
USD
6
0%
32
34%
12%
0.50
-1.66
USD
USD
15%
1:500