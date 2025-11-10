- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
122
Profit Trades:
68 (55.73%)
Loss Trades:
54 (44.26%)
Best trade:
50.37 USD
Worst trade:
-67.24 USD
Gross Profit:
1 510.36 USD (133 360 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 306.64 USD (121 062 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (411.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
411.51 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
51.76%
Max deposit load:
2.88%
Latest trade:
5 minutes ago
Trades per week:
62
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.48
Long Trades:
79 (64.75%)
Short Trades:
43 (35.25%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
1.67 USD
Average Profit:
22.21 USD
Average Loss:
-24.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-407.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-407.35 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
7.06%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.84 USD
Maximal:
426.31 USD (29.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.79% (426.31 USD)
By Equity:
10.37% (120.41 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|121
|USDJPY
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|194
|USDJPY
|10
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|12K
|USDJPY
|532
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +50.37 USD
Worst trade: -67 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +411.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -407.35 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
BenchMark-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FXPRIMUS-Live-3
|0.00 × 5
|
ForexPlace-Main Server 3
|0.00 × 1
|
OANDA-MT4 FXTrade JP
|0.00 × 3
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 3
|
TMS-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PriceMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
BossaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
TallinexOu-PRO Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MBTrading-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
NordGroupInv-Real1
|0.00 × 1
|
XGLOBAL-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
