Jimi Jim

Semi Auto v2

Jimi Jim
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 8%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
798
Profit Trades:
601 (75.31%)
Loss Trades:
197 (24.69%)
Best trade:
11.05 USD
Worst trade:
-13.81 USD
Gross Profit:
805.95 USD (77 293 pips)
Gross Loss:
-600.92 USD (59 544 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
79 (80.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
89.86 USD (52)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
1.87%
Max deposit load:
9.54%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
107
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.77
Long Trades:
416 (52.13%)
Short Trades:
382 (47.87%)
Profit Factor:
1.34
Expected Payoff:
0.26 USD
Average Profit:
1.34 USD
Average Loss:
-3.05 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
19 (-233.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-233.62 USD (19)
Monthly growth:
8.65%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
143.31 USD
Maximal:
267.14 USD (10.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.50% (267.14 USD)
By Equity:
4.17% (104.62 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
Gold 650
GBPUSD 40
USDCHF 29
AUDUSD 24
USDCAD 24
EURUSD 16
NZDUSD 15
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
Gold 244
GBPUSD 14
USDCHF 10
AUDUSD -49
USDCAD -12
EURUSD -15
NZDUSD 14
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
Gold 22K
GBPUSD 1.4K
USDCHF 806
AUDUSD -4.9K
USDCAD -1.7K
EURUSD -1.5K
NZDUSD 1.3K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +11.05 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 52
Maximum consecutive losses: 19
Maximal consecutive profit: +80.81 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -233.62 USD

No reviews
2025.12.22 00:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 13:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.30 23:42
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.56% of days out of 39 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 02:29
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.24 15:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.24 08:12
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.24 08:12
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.24 05:01
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.24 05:01
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.24 05:01
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.24 05:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.24 05:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
