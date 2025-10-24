- Growth
Trades:
798
Profit Trades:
601 (75.31%)
Loss Trades:
197 (24.69%)
Best trade:
11.05 USD
Worst trade:
-13.81 USD
Gross Profit:
805.95 USD (77 293 pips)
Gross Loss:
-600.92 USD (59 544 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
79 (80.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
89.86 USD (52)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
1.87%
Max deposit load:
9.54%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
107
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.77
Long Trades:
416 (52.13%)
Short Trades:
382 (47.87%)
Profit Factor:
1.34
Expected Payoff:
0.26 USD
Average Profit:
1.34 USD
Average Loss:
-3.05 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
19 (-233.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-233.62 USD (19)
Monthly growth:
8.65%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
143.31 USD
Maximal:
267.14 USD (10.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.50% (267.14 USD)
By Equity:
4.17% (104.62 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|Gold
|650
|GBPUSD
|40
|USDCHF
|29
|AUDUSD
|24
|USDCAD
|24
|EURUSD
|16
|NZDUSD
|15
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|Gold
|244
|GBPUSD
|14
|USDCHF
|10
|AUDUSD
|-49
|USDCAD
|-12
|EURUSD
|-15
|NZDUSD
|14
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|Gold
|22K
|GBPUSD
|1.4K
|USDCHF
|806
|AUDUSD
|-4.9K
|USDCAD
|-1.7K
|EURUSD
|-1.5K
|NZDUSD
|1.3K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +11.05 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 52
Maximum consecutive losses: 19
Maximal consecutive profit: +80.81 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -233.62 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Just2Trade-Real3
|0.00 × 24
|
TegasFX-Live-UK
|0.00 × 3
|
MYFX-US07-Live
|0.00 × 21
|
MPlusGlobal-LiveUK
|0.00 × 13
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 3
|0.00 × 20
|
XIGLimited-Live
|0.00 × 38
|
GKFX-Demo-2
|0.00 × 1
|
ECM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 13
|0.00 × 18
|
InfinoxCapital-Live04
|0.00 × 3
|
FXPIG-LD4 LIVE
|0.00 × 2
|
LirunexLimited-Live
|0.00 × 24
|
FixiMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live08
|0.00 × 12
|
JoshuaDevelopment4-Trader
|0.00 × 1
|
AudentiaCapital-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
EuropeFX1-Live
|0.00 × 98
|
EuropeFXAU-Live3
|0.00 × 4
|
ExnessUK-Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
Z.comTradeUKLtd-Live-UK
|0.00 × 46
|
FTMBrokersLLC-Real
|0.00 × 60
|
OctaFX-Real6
|0.00 × 12
|
MocazFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
FSMSmart-Primary
|0.00 × 9
|
Swissinv24-Main
|0.00 × 2
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
8%
0
0
USD
USD
2.6K
USD
USD
10
100%
798
75%
2%
1.34
0.26
USD
USD
10%
1:500