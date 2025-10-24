SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Market gold
Fahrizal Andi Kubniawan

Market gold

Fahrizal Andi Kubniawan
0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 32%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
551
Profit Trades:
236 (42.83%)
Loss Trades:
315 (57.17%)
Best trade:
120.66 USD
Worst trade:
-105.00 USD
Gross Profit:
13 448.03 USD (1 028 991 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 142.39 USD (949 296 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (983.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
983.76 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
89.10%
Max deposit load:
10.76%
Latest trade:
46 minutes ago
Trades per week:
50
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.44
Long Trades:
422 (76.59%)
Short Trades:
129 (23.41%)
Profit Factor:
1.11
Expected Payoff:
2.37 USD
Average Profit:
56.98 USD
Average Loss:
-38.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-853.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-853.21 USD (22)
Monthly growth:
36.57%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 524.28 USD
Maximal:
2 992.66 USD (49.77%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
51.71% (2 992.66 USD)
By Equity:
7.29% (291.36 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 544
NQ100.R 7
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.4K
NQ100.R -105
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 114K
NQ100.R -34K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +120.66 USD
Worst trade: -105 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 22
Maximal consecutive profit: +983.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -853.21 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No reviews
2026.01.14 17:31
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.14 16:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.02 10:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.02 04:50
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.18 17:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.79% of days out of 56 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.08 16:35
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.24 15:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.24 00:21
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.21 14:23
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 13:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.20 11:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.13 05:01
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.04 01:30
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.28 08:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.28 07:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.24 08:12
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.24 08:12
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.24 02:51
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.24 02:51
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.24 02:51
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Market gold
30 USD per month
32%
0
0
USD
5.3K
USD
13
0%
551
42%
89%
1.10
2.37
USD
52%
1:50
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.