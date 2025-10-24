- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
551
Profit Trades:
236 (42.83%)
Loss Trades:
315 (57.17%)
Best trade:
120.66 USD
Worst trade:
-105.00 USD
Gross Profit:
13 448.03 USD (1 028 991 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 142.39 USD (949 296 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (983.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
983.76 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
89.10%
Max deposit load:
10.76%
Latest trade:
46 minutes ago
Trades per week:
50
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.44
Long Trades:
422 (76.59%)
Short Trades:
129 (23.41%)
Profit Factor:
1.11
Expected Payoff:
2.37 USD
Average Profit:
56.98 USD
Average Loss:
-38.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-853.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-853.21 USD (22)
Monthly growth:
36.57%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 524.28 USD
Maximal:
2 992.66 USD (49.77%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
51.71% (2 992.66 USD)
By Equity:
7.29% (291.36 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|544
|NQ100.R
|7
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.4K
|NQ100.R
|-105
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|114K
|NQ100.R
|-34K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +120.66 USD
Worst trade: -105 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 22
Maximal consecutive profit: +983.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -853.21 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
32%
0
0
USD
USD
5.3K
USD
USD
13
0%
551
42%
89%
1.10
2.37
USD
USD
52%
1:50