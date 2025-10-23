SignalsSections
Diego Heras Garcia

Tyson

Diego Heras Garcia
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 73%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
43
Profit Trades:
37 (86.04%)
Loss Trades:
6 (13.95%)
Best trade:
14.72 EUR
Worst trade:
-21.36 EUR
Gross Profit:
163.62 EUR (3 562 pips)
Gross Loss:
-90.59 EUR (1 677 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (94.56 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
94.56 EUR (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
1.72%
Max deposit load:
97.53%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
15 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.83
Long Trades:
20 (46.51%)
Short Trades:
23 (53.49%)
Profit Factor:
1.81
Expected Payoff:
1.70 EUR
Average Profit:
4.42 EUR
Average Loss:
-15.10 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-39.98 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-39.98 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
31.30%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
39.98 EUR (18.77%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.77% (39.98 EUR)
By Equity:
8.24% (17.55 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
.USTECHCash 43
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
.USTECHCash 83
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
.USTECHCash 1.9K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +14.72 EUR
Worst trade: -21 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +94.56 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -39.98 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.22 15:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 15:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.07 19:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.05 15:42
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.05 15:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 02:45
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.28 01:45
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.31 16:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.31 15:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.23 12:01
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.23 12:01
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.23 12:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.23 12:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
