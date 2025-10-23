SignalsSections
Ji Yuan Cao

Gold Flow Up

Ji Yuan Cao
0 reviews
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 300 USD per month
growth since 2025 -15%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live3
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 031
Profit Trades:
794 (39.09%)
Loss Trades:
1 237 (60.91%)
Best trade:
132.34 USD
Worst trade:
-172.33 USD
Gross Profit:
16 465.53 USD (1 358 450 pips)
Gross Loss:
-17 197.01 USD (1 458 641 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
35 (55.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
916.61 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
60.69%
Max deposit load:
78.18%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
28
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.27
Long Trades:
1 107 (54.51%)
Short Trades:
924 (45.49%)
Profit Factor:
0.96
Expected Payoff:
-0.36 USD
Average Profit:
20.74 USD
Average Loss:
-13.90 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
56 (-410.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-810.69 USD (31)
Monthly growth:
45.69%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 350.42 USD
Maximal:
2 736.42 USD (50.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
50.81% (2 736.42 USD)
By Equity:
27.27% (951.38 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2031
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -731
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -100K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +132.34 USD
Worst trade: -172 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 31
Maximal consecutive profit: +55.19 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -410.62 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
4.00 × 1
黄金顺势低风险高收益策略1#，建议每5000美金以为1倍数订阅信号。
2025.12.24 04:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 00:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.11 16:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 15:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 11:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 02:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 01:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 19:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 15:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 14:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 17:01
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.17 16:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.16 23:18
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 26 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 20:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.14 16:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.14 14:22
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 05:19
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.24 11:07
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.24 03:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.24 02:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
