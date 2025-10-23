- Growth
Trades:
2 031
Profit Trades:
794 (39.09%)
Loss Trades:
1 237 (60.91%)
Best trade:
132.34 USD
Worst trade:
-172.33 USD
Gross Profit:
16 465.53 USD (1 358 450 pips)
Gross Loss:
-17 197.01 USD (1 458 641 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
35 (55.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
916.61 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
60.69%
Max deposit load:
78.18%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
28
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.27
Long Trades:
1 107 (54.51%)
Short Trades:
924 (45.49%)
Profit Factor:
0.96
Expected Payoff:
-0.36 USD
Average Profit:
20.74 USD
Average Loss:
-13.90 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
56 (-410.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-810.69 USD (31)
Monthly growth:
45.69%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 350.42 USD
Maximal:
2 736.42 USD (50.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
50.81% (2 736.42 USD)
By Equity:
27.27% (951.38 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|2031
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-731
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-100K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +132.34 USD
Worst trade: -172 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 31
Maximal consecutive profit: +55.19 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -410.62 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
黄金顺势低风险高收益策略1#，建议每5000美金以为1倍数订阅信号。
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
300 USD per month
-15%
0
0
USD
USD
4.3K
USD
USD
10
100%
2 031
39%
61%
0.95
-0.36
USD
USD
51%
1:100