Zhen Hao Wu

Flower

Zhen Hao Wu
0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 53%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
191
Profit Trades:
141 (73.82%)
Loss Trades:
50 (26.18%)
Best trade:
18.38 USD
Worst trade:
-14.03 USD
Gross Profit:
501.70 USD (27 121 pips)
Gross Loss:
-132.36 USD (8 277 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (25.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
62.51 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.52
Trading activity:
75.64%
Max deposit load:
23.39%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
17.25
Long Trades:
106 (55.50%)
Short Trades:
85 (44.50%)
Profit Factor:
3.79
Expected Payoff:
1.93 USD
Average Profit:
3.56 USD
Average Loss:
-2.65 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-21.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-21.41 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
13.91%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
21.41 USD (1.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.45% (21.41 USD)
By Equity:
11.94% (65.76 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 191
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 369
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 19K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +18.38 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +25.54 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -21.41 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ThreeTrader-Live
0.00 × 23
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.09 × 116
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.17 × 109
OxSecurities-Live
0.17 × 344
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.28 × 185
FPMarkets-Live
0.31 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.43 × 240
Exness-MT5Real3
0.50 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.56 × 18
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.84 × 362
Forex.com-Live 536
0.95 × 19
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.00 × 207
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.02 × 225
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.99 × 238
ICMarkets-MT5
2.00 × 8
Exness-MT5Real5
2.00 × 37
DerivSVG-Server
2.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
2.11 × 757
MaxifyFX-Live
3.36 × 195
XMGlobal-MT5 4
6.00 × 1
6 more...
No reviews
2025.12.15 07:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 12:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.26 02:01
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.13 18:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.12 04:30
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.10 02:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.06 01:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.05 03:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.31 01:27
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.30 01:19
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.29 19:01
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.22 16:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.22 16:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
