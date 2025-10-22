- Growth
Trades:
191
Profit Trades:
141 (73.82%)
Loss Trades:
50 (26.18%)
Best trade:
18.38 USD
Worst trade:
-14.03 USD
Gross Profit:
501.70 USD (27 121 pips)
Gross Loss:
-132.36 USD (8 277 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (25.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
62.51 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.52
Trading activity:
75.64%
Max deposit load:
23.39%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
17.25
Long Trades:
106 (55.50%)
Short Trades:
85 (44.50%)
Profit Factor:
3.79
Expected Payoff:
1.93 USD
Average Profit:
3.56 USD
Average Loss:
-2.65 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-21.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-21.41 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
13.91%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
21.41 USD (1.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.45% (21.41 USD)
By Equity:
11.94% (65.76 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|191
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|369
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|19K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +18.38 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +25.54 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -21.41 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.00 × 23
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.09 × 116
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.17 × 109
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.17 × 344
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.28 × 185
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.43 × 240
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.50 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.56 × 18
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.84 × 362
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|0.95 × 19
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.00 × 207
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.02 × 225
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.99 × 238
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|2.00 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.00 × 37
|
DerivSVG-Server
|2.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|2.11 × 757
|
MaxifyFX-Live
|3.36 × 195
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|6.00 × 1
