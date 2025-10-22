SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / ICM TMT XAU AUD Mid Risk
Duong Xuan Dong

ICM TMT XAU AUD Mid Risk

Duong Xuan Dong
0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 14%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
356
Profit Trades:
219 (61.51%)
Loss Trades:
137 (38.48%)
Best trade:
1 227.60 USD
Worst trade:
-1 974.39 USD
Gross Profit:
6 867.59 USD (79 096 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 541.45 USD (48 551 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (1 561.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 561.00 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
42.62%
Max deposit load:
102.86%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
32
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.17
Long Trades:
217 (60.96%)
Short Trades:
139 (39.04%)
Profit Factor:
1.51
Expected Payoff:
6.53 USD
Average Profit:
31.36 USD
Average Loss:
-33.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-532.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 979.93 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
9.70%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 969.29 USD
Maximal:
1 979.93 USD (12.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.08% (1 979.93 USD)
By Equity:
1.98% (344.52 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 342
AUDCAD 14
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2K
AUDCAD 306
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 29K
AUDCAD 1.6K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 227.60 USD
Worst trade: -1 974 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 561.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -532.74 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real3
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.12 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.22 × 155
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.26 × 109
OrbexGlobal-Live
0.50 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.70 × 20
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.92 × 1646
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.99 × 94
FPMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live31
1.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
1.15 × 644
Exness-Real17
1.37 × 141
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.38 × 125
SaracenInc-Live
1.50 × 109
RoboForex-ECN
1.66 × 79
Exness-Real9
1.89 × 226
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.94 × 31
FusionMarkets-Live 2
2.00 × 1
Exness-Real6
2.00 × 1
46 more...
This is the strategy about Gold AI auto trading, that brings stable income. Good money flow maker.

Contact me at Tele: stevenduong999 or Zalo 0986296256
No reviews
2025.11.12 15:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.29 05:46
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.24 03:51
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.24 03:51
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.23 12:01
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.23 12:01
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.23 12:01
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.22 11:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.22 11:53
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.22 11:53
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.22 11:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.22 11:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ICM TMT XAU AUD Mid Risk
30 USD per month
14%
0
0
USD
19K
USD
9
100%
356
61%
43%
1.51
6.53
USD
12%
1:500
Copy

