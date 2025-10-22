- Growth
Trades:
356
Profit Trades:
219 (61.51%)
Loss Trades:
137 (38.48%)
Best trade:
1 227.60 USD
Worst trade:
-1 974.39 USD
Gross Profit:
6 867.59 USD (79 096 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 541.45 USD (48 551 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (1 561.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 561.00 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
42.62%
Max deposit load:
102.86%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
32
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.17
Long Trades:
217 (60.96%)
Short Trades:
139 (39.04%)
Profit Factor:
1.51
Expected Payoff:
6.53 USD
Average Profit:
31.36 USD
Average Loss:
-33.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-532.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 979.93 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
9.70%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 969.29 USD
Maximal:
1 979.93 USD (12.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.08% (1 979.93 USD)
By Equity:
1.98% (344.52 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|342
|AUDCAD
|14
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2K
|AUDCAD
|306
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|29K
|AUDCAD
|1.6K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 227.60 USD
Worst trade: -1 974 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 561.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -532.74 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.12 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.22 × 155
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.26 × 109
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|0.50 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.70 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.92 × 1646
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.99 × 94
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|1.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|1.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|1.15 × 644
|
Exness-Real17
|1.37 × 141
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.38 × 125
|
SaracenInc-Live
|1.50 × 109
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.66 × 79
|
Exness-Real9
|1.89 × 226
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.94 × 31
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real6
|2.00 × 1
This is the strategy about Gold AI auto trading, that brings stable income. Good money flow maker.
Contact me at Tele: stevenduong999 or Zalo 0986296256
No reviews
