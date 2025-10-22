- Growth
Trades:
755
Profit Trades:
501 (66.35%)
Loss Trades:
254 (33.64%)
Best trade:
42.75 USD
Worst trade:
-36.32 USD
Gross Profit:
1 827.20 USD (1 384 279 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 529.23 USD (1 393 705 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (73.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
73.37 USD (22)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
4.15%
Max deposit load:
20.46%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
94
Avg holding time:
9 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.24
Long Trades:
312 (41.32%)
Short Trades:
443 (58.68%)
Profit Factor:
1.19
Expected Payoff:
0.39 USD
Average Profit:
3.65 USD
Average Loss:
-6.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-124.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-124.16 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
5.92%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
133.11 USD (11.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.23% (133.11 USD)
By Equity:
31.35% (371.51 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|755
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|298
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-9.4K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +42.75 USD
Worst trade: -36 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 22
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +73.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -124.16 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
|0.00 × 3
|
OctaFX-Real3
|0.00 × 82
|
Exness-Real15
|0.00 × 21
|
KOT-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 20
|
FOXMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 70
|
CabanaCapitals-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live08
|0.00 × 53
|
MaxrichGroup-Real
|0.00 × 21
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 21
|
HantecMarkets-Server1
|0.00 × 15
|
MFMSecurities-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
Just2Trade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Demo
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 31
|
Graphene-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
MEXAtlantic-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 26
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
|0.00 × 6
|
JustForex-Demo
|0.00 × 111
|
TegasFX-Live-UK
|0.00 × 1
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
55 USD per month
30%
0
0
USD
USD
1.3K
USD
USD
10
0%
755
66%
4%
1.19
0.39
USD
USD
31%
1:500