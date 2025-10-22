SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / PR30 00001
Mingze Yang

PR30 00001

Mingze Yang
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 55 USD per month
growth since 2025 30%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
755
Profit Trades:
501 (66.35%)
Loss Trades:
254 (33.64%)
Best trade:
42.75 USD
Worst trade:
-36.32 USD
Gross Profit:
1 827.20 USD (1 384 279 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 529.23 USD (1 393 705 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (73.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
73.37 USD (22)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
4.15%
Max deposit load:
20.46%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
94
Avg holding time:
9 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.24
Long Trades:
312 (41.32%)
Short Trades:
443 (58.68%)
Profit Factor:
1.19
Expected Payoff:
0.39 USD
Average Profit:
3.65 USD
Average Loss:
-6.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-124.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-124.16 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
5.92%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
133.11 USD (11.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.23% (133.11 USD)
By Equity:
31.35% (371.51 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 755
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 298
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -9.4K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +42.75 USD
Worst trade: -36 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 22
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +73.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -124.16 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
0.00 × 3
OctaFX-Real3
0.00 × 82
Exness-Real15
0.00 × 21
KOT-Live3
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real28
0.00 × 20
FOXMarkets-Live
0.00 × 70
CabanaCapitals-Live
0.00 × 6
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
GMI-Live08
0.00 × 53
MaxrichGroup-Real
0.00 × 21
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 21
HantecMarkets-Server1
0.00 × 15
MFMSecurities-Real
0.00 × 1
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
0.00 × 1
Just2Trade-Real
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Demo
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 31
Graphene-Server
0.00 × 1
MEXAtlantic-Real
0.00 × 3
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 26
LiteFinance-ECN.com
0.00 × 1
Axi-US12-Live
0.00 × 12
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
0.00 × 6
JustForex-Demo
0.00 × 111
TegasFX-Live-UK
0.00 × 1
374 more...
No reviews
2025.12.29 16:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.29 15:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 18:08
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 58 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.26 09:23
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.25 14:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.25 01:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 08:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.12 03:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.11 06:20
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.05 06:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.04 15:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.04 13:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.03 17:12
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.02 10:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.31 04:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.31 03:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.30 05:28
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.22 21:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.22 12:53
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.22 11:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
