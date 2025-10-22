- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
39
Profit Trades:
33 (84.61%)
Loss Trades:
6 (15.38%)
Best trade:
1 183.40 USD
Worst trade:
-1 319.06 USD
Gross Profit:
7 681.96 USD (4 538 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 227.46 USD (2 632 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (2 634.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 634.02 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
39.58%
Max deposit load:
105.28%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.07
Long Trades:
23 (58.97%)
Short Trades:
16 (41.03%)
Profit Factor:
1.47
Expected Payoff:
62.94 USD
Average Profit:
232.79 USD
Average Loss:
-871.24 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-1 319.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 319.06 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
23.65%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 065.82 USD
Maximal:
2 297.80 USD (21.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.48% (2 297.80 USD)
By Equity:
13.01% (1 513.02 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|26
|AUDCAD
|13
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.1K
|AUDCAD
|333
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|385
|AUDCAD
|1.5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 183.40 USD
Worst trade: -1 319 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 634.02 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 319.06 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.12 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.22 × 155
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.26 × 109
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|0.50 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.70 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.92 × 1646
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.99 × 94
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|1.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|1.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|1.15 × 644
|
Exness-Real17
|1.37 × 141
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.38 × 125
|
SaracenInc-Live
|1.50 × 109
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.66 × 79
|
Exness-Real9
|1.89 × 226
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.94 × 31
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real6
|2.00 × 1
This is signal about AI trading on XAU. We created after many efforts and now it is great strategy which brings stable income. Contact: Tele: stevenduong999
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
23%
0
0
USD
USD
13K
USD
USD
9
100%
39
84%
40%
1.46
62.94
USD
USD
21%
1:500