The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real3 0.00 × 5 ICMarketsSC-Live32 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live19 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live06 0.00 × 1 Tickmill-Live04 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live02 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live12 0.12 × 17 ICMarketsSC-Live09 0.22 × 155 ICMarketsSC-Live11 0.26 × 109 OrbexGlobal-Live 0.50 × 6 ICMarketsSC-Live14 0.70 × 20 ICMarketsSC-Live26 0.92 × 1646 ICMarketsSC-Live07 0.99 × 94 FPMarkets-Live2 1.00 × 1 FusionMarkets-Demo 1.00 × 19 ICMarketsSC-Live31 1.00 × 1 RoboForex-ECN-2 1.15 × 644 Exness-Real17 1.37 × 141 ICMarketsSC-Live25 1.38 × 125 SaracenInc-Live 1.50 × 109 RoboForex-ECN 1.66 × 79 Exness-Real9 1.89 × 226 BlackBullMarkets-Live 1.94 × 31 FusionMarkets-Live 2 2.00 × 1 Exness-Real6 2.00 × 1 46 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor