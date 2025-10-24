SignalsSections
Nuttapon Maneechote

Cryptowanlanid CHF

Nuttapon Maneechote
0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 123%
VantageInternational-Live 3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
974
Profit Trades:
723 (74.22%)
Loss Trades:
251 (25.77%)
Best trade:
7.71 USD
Worst trade:
-7.88 USD
Gross Profit:
3 561.78 USD (767 119 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 787.64 USD (140 107 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
164 (1 236.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 236.76 USD (164)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.33
Trading activity:
96.93%
Max deposit load:
12.68%
Latest trade:
45 minutes ago
Trades per week:
199
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
3.91
Long Trades:
477 (48.97%)
Short Trades:
497 (51.03%)
Profit Factor:
1.99
Expected Payoff:
1.82 USD
Average Profit:
4.93 USD
Average Loss:
-7.12 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
43 (-324.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-324.69 USD (43)
Monthly growth:
7.64%
Algo trading:
56%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9.33 USD
Maximal:
453.71 USD (13.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
22.10% (454.58 USD)
By Equity:
21.79% (405.61 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDCHF+ 962
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDCHF+ 1.8K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDCHF+ 145K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +7.71 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 164
Maximum consecutive losses: 43
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 236.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -324.69 USD

No reviews
