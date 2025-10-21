SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Printing Gold
Abdussuhud

Printing Gold

Abdussuhud
0 reviews
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -1%
SalmaMarkets-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
165
Profit Trades:
136 (82.42%)
Loss Trades:
29 (17.58%)
Best trade:
753.31 USD
Worst trade:
-1 182.60 USD
Gross Profit:
4 861.46 USD (160 882 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 964.42 USD (89 617 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
35 (2 191.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 191.30 USD (35)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
66.17%
Max deposit load:
41.31%
Latest trade:
26 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.03
Long Trades:
125 (75.76%)
Short Trades:
40 (24.24%)
Profit Factor:
0.98
Expected Payoff:
-0.62 USD
Average Profit:
35.75 USD
Average Loss:
-171.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-574.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 938.70 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
2.36%
Algo trading:
74%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 932.20 USD
Maximal:
2 999.53 USD (35.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.01% (2 999.53 USD)
By Equity:
36.19% (2 991.96 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 101
USDJPY 11
EURJPY 11
EURUSD 8
AUDUSD 8
USDCHF 8
EURGBP 6
USDCAD 6
GBPUSD 5
GBPJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -1.5K
USDJPY 324
EURJPY 0
EURUSD 170
AUDUSD 265
USDCHF 156
EURGBP 282
USDCAD 10
GBPUSD 190
GBPJPY 0
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 68K
USDJPY -2
EURJPY 3
EURUSD 647
AUDUSD 699
USDCHF -91
EURGBP 435
USDCAD 542
GBPUSD 702
GBPJPY -6
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +753.31 USD
Worst trade: -1 183 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 35
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 191.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -574.19 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SalmaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AUSForex-Live
0.00 × 29
Exness-Real27
0.00 × 3
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
0.00 × 19
Axi-US05-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
0.00 × 7
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 11
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 4
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.00 × 15
LCG-Live2
0.00 × 2
VantageFX-Live 1
0.00 × 1
AsiaNuggets-Live
0.00 × 48
Dukascopy-live-1
0.00 × 17
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 13
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 35
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.10 × 21
Exness-Real17
0.11 × 9
STForex-Live
0.14 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.18 × 89
ECMarkets-Live05
0.41 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.41 × 22
Exness-Real
0.47 × 129
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.71 × 48
20 more...
Growing By Doing
No reviews
2025.12.12 14:32
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 14:32
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 13:32
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 13:32
No swaps are charged
2025.12.09 15:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 08:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.07 19:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.05 13:42
No swaps are charged
2025.12.05 13:42
No swaps are charged
2025.12.05 13:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 12:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.04 07:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 13:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 11:19
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 08:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 05:49
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 03:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 02:39
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
