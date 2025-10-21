- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
165
Profit Trades:
136 (82.42%)
Loss Trades:
29 (17.58%)
Best trade:
753.31 USD
Worst trade:
-1 182.60 USD
Gross Profit:
4 861.46 USD (160 882 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 964.42 USD (89 617 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
35 (2 191.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 191.30 USD (35)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
66.17%
Max deposit load:
41.31%
Latest trade:
26 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.03
Long Trades:
125 (75.76%)
Short Trades:
40 (24.24%)
Profit Factor:
0.98
Expected Payoff:
-0.62 USD
Average Profit:
35.75 USD
Average Loss:
-171.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-574.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 938.70 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
2.36%
Algo trading:
74%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 932.20 USD
Maximal:
2 999.53 USD (35.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.01% (2 999.53 USD)
By Equity:
36.19% (2 991.96 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|101
|USDJPY
|11
|EURJPY
|11
|EURUSD
|8
|AUDUSD
|8
|USDCHF
|8
|EURGBP
|6
|USDCAD
|6
|GBPUSD
|5
|GBPJPY
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-1.5K
|USDJPY
|324
|EURJPY
|0
|EURUSD
|170
|AUDUSD
|265
|USDCHF
|156
|EURGBP
|282
|USDCAD
|10
|GBPUSD
|190
|GBPJPY
|0
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|68K
|USDJPY
|-2
|EURJPY
|3
|EURUSD
|647
|AUDUSD
|699
|USDCHF
|-91
|EURGBP
|435
|USDCAD
|542
|GBPUSD
|702
|GBPJPY
|-6
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +753.31 USD
Worst trade: -1 183 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 35
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 191.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -574.19 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SalmaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
AUSForex-Live
|0.00 × 29
|
Exness-Real27
|0.00 × 3
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
|0.00 × 19
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.00 × 7
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 11
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 4
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|0.00 × 15
|
LCG-Live2
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageFX-Live 1
|0.00 × 1
|
AsiaNuggets-Live
|0.00 × 48
|
Dukascopy-live-1
|0.00 × 17
|
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 13
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 35
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.10 × 21
|
Exness-Real17
|0.11 × 9
|
STForex-Live
|0.14 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.18 × 89
|
ECMarkets-Live05
|0.41 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.41 × 22
|
Exness-Real
|0.47 × 129
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.71 × 48
Growing By Doing
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-1%
0
0
USD
USD
0
USD
USD
7
74%
165
82%
66%
0.97
-0.62
USD
USD
36%
1:200