The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "SalmaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AUSForex-Live 0.00 × 29 Exness-Real27 0.00 × 3 EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02 0.00 × 19 Axi-US05-Live 0.00 × 1 TradeMaxGlobal-Live10 0.00 × 7 Tickmill-Live09 0.00 × 1 TradingProInternational-Live 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live11 0.00 × 11 FusionMarkets-Live 2 0.00 × 4 TMGM.TradeMax-Demo 0.00 × 15 LCG-Live2 0.00 × 2 VantageFX-Live 1 0.00 × 1 AsiaNuggets-Live 0.00 × 48 Dukascopy-live-1 0.00 × 17 IFCMarketsLtd-Real 0.00 × 1 TickmillUK-Live03 0.00 × 13 Exness-Real9 0.00 × 35 ICMarketsSC-Live03 0.10 × 21 Exness-Real17 0.11 × 9 STForex-Live 0.14 × 22 ICMarketsSC-Live04 0.18 × 89 ECMarkets-Live05 0.41 × 27 ICMarketsSC-Live33 0.41 × 22 Exness-Real 0.47 × 129 Alpari-Pro.ECN 0.71 × 48 20 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor