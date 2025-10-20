- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
366
Profit Trades:
134 (36.61%)
Loss Trades:
232 (63.39%)
Best trade:
40.75 USD
Worst trade:
-35.24 USD
Gross Profit:
2 460.09 USD (247 340 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 380.51 USD (236 347 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (63.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
96.78 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
64.06%
Max deposit load:
4.27%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
43
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.38
Long Trades:
215 (58.74%)
Short Trades:
151 (41.26%)
Profit Factor:
1.03
Expected Payoff:
0.22 USD
Average Profit:
18.36 USD
Average Loss:
-10.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-82.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-88.09 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-9.51%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
18.73 USD
Maximal:
209.87 USD (30.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
30.37% (209.87 USD)
By Equity:
3.46% (17.27 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|366
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|80
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|11K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +40.75 USD
Worst trade: -35 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +63.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -82.15 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ChandonGroup-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.64 × 22
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.77 × 320
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|1.17 × 719
|
Tickmill-Live02
|1.19 × 495
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|1.34 × 2851
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|1.53 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.81 × 217
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|1.89 × 373
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|1.90 × 3415
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|2.00 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|2.50 × 4
|
Alpari-Trade
|2.73 × 218
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|2.93 × 73
|
Tickmill-Live04
|2.95 × 954
|
TitanFX-03
|3.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|3.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live10
|3.85 × 433
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|4.00 × 1
Trade XAUUSD only
Hidden TP and SL
Maximum drawdown: 40%
Minimum deposit: $400 Recommended
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
16%
0
0
USD
USD
580
USD
USD
10
100%
366
36%
64%
1.03
0.22
USD
USD
30%
1:500