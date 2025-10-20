SignalsSections
Tantatat Pitaksakpong

GoldBro

Tantatat Pitaksakpong
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 16%
Tickmill-Live04
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
366
Profit Trades:
134 (36.61%)
Loss Trades:
232 (63.39%)
Best trade:
40.75 USD
Worst trade:
-35.24 USD
Gross Profit:
2 460.09 USD (247 340 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 380.51 USD (236 347 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (63.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
96.78 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
64.06%
Max deposit load:
4.27%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
43
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.38
Long Trades:
215 (58.74%)
Short Trades:
151 (41.26%)
Profit Factor:
1.03
Expected Payoff:
0.22 USD
Average Profit:
18.36 USD
Average Loss:
-10.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-82.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-88.09 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-9.51%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
18.73 USD
Maximal:
209.87 USD (30.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
30.37% (209.87 USD)
By Equity:
3.46% (17.27 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 366
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 80
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 11K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +40.75 USD
Worst trade: -35 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +63.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -82.15 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
ChandonGroup-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live07
0.64 × 22
Tickmill-Live
0.77 × 320
ICMarkets-Live12
1.17 × 719
Tickmill-Live02
1.19 × 495
ICMarkets-Live10
1.34 × 2851
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
1.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.53 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.81 × 217
ICMarketsSC-Live06
1.89 × 373
ICMarkets-Live19
1.90 × 3415
ICMarkets-Live22
2.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live14
2.50 × 4
Alpari-Trade
2.73 × 218
ICMarketsSC-Live12
2.93 × 73
Tickmill-Live04
2.95 × 954
TitanFX-03
3.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live15
3.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live10
3.85 × 433
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.00 × 1
19 more...
Trade XAUUSD only

Hidden TP and SL

Maximum drawdown: 40%

Minimum deposit: $400 Recommended


No reviews
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.