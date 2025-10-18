SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Pungkit1998
Arda Yansyah

Pungkit1998

Arda Yansyah
0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 68%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
49
Profit Trades:
28 (57.14%)
Loss Trades:
21 (42.86%)
Best trade:
43.90 USD
Worst trade:
-16.49 USD
Gross Profit:
420.40 USD (43 873 pips)
Gross Loss:
-214.93 USD (21 285 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (142.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
142.11 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.32
Trading activity:
32.25%
Max deposit load:
9.25%
Latest trade:
23 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
3.74
Long Trades:
29 (59.18%)
Short Trades:
20 (40.82%)
Profit Factor:
1.96
Expected Payoff:
4.19 USD
Average Profit:
15.01 USD
Average Loss:
-10.23 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-39.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-39.70 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-3.87%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10.92 USD
Maximal:
54.92 USD (9.80%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.55% (54.92 USD)
By Equity:
2.96% (9.15 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 32
GBPJPY 6
EURJPY 3
USDJPY 3
CHFJPY 2
NZDUSD 1
USDCAD 1
NZDJPY 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 139
GBPJPY 50
EURJPY -10
USDJPY 28
CHFJPY -2
NZDUSD -7
USDCAD -4
NZDJPY 12
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 14K
GBPJPY 6.4K
EURJPY -529
USDJPY 2.8K
CHFJPY -117
NZDUSD -696
USDCAD -490
NZDJPY 1K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +43.90 USD
Worst trade: -16 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +142.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -39.70 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

LQDMarketsUK-Live 2
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
NordGroupInv-Real5
0.00 × 2
LiqCon-Live2
0.00 × 1
WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 6
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
PriceMarkets-Live
0.00 × 13
TallinexOu-PRO Live
0.00 × 3
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 3
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 4
NAS-Real
0.00 × 10
276 more...
I trade manually based on pure technical analysis, everyposition is carefully planned using limit orders for accurate entries and controlled risk.
No reviews
2025.12.12 13:32
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 13:32
No swaps are charged
2025.12.10 16:34
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.07 19:11
No swaps are charged
2025.12.07 19:11
No swaps are charged
2025.12.07 05:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.05 12:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.26 15:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.26 04:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.17 07:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 22:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.06 09:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.01 00:48
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.29 20:01
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.29 19:01
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.22 09:44
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.22 09:44
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.22 08:44
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.22 08:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
