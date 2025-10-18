SignalsSections
Juan De Dios Villoria Marcos

JdD DBB EA AXI

Juan De Dios Villoria Marcos
0 reviews
Reliability
35 weeks
3 / 1.1K USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 59%
Axi-US03-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
261
Profit Trades:
203 (77.77%)
Loss Trades:
58 (22.22%)
Best trade:
6.51 EUR
Worst trade:
-7.64 EUR
Gross Profit:
387.76 EUR (64 337 pips)
Gross Loss:
-91.47 EUR (12 622 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (38.35 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
38.35 EUR (22)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.59
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.21%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
21.71
Long Trades:
109 (41.76%)
Short Trades:
152 (58.24%)
Profit Factor:
4.24
Expected Payoff:
1.14 EUR
Average Profit:
1.91 EUR
Average Loss:
-1.58 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-7.01 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7.64 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
4.48%
Annual Forecast:
54.35%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
13.65 EUR (1.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.97% (13.65 EUR)
By Equity:
5.09% (39.41 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 153
NZDCAD 108
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 237
NZDCAD 101
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 37K
NZDCAD 15K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +6.51 EUR
Worst trade: -8 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 22
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +38.35 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.01 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Axi-US03-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Ava-Real 3
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 9
SimpleFX-LiveUK
0.00 × 1
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
0.00 × 47
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.10 × 93
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
0.27 × 44
XMGlobal-Real 26
0.44 × 9
Axi-US03-Live
0.81 × 155
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
1.00 × 13
Pepperstone-Demo01
1.00 × 1
EGlobal-Cent6
1.64 × 22
VARIANSE-Live1
3.50 × 2
Exness-Real6
7.00 × 2
Strategy based in Bolinger Bands and a system to protect to large draw downs, always trying to close the first and the most negative order. Low risk, consistent and reliable strategy.
No reviews
2025.10.20 18:55
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
