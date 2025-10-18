- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
25
Profit Trades:
10 (40.00%)
Loss Trades:
15 (60.00%)
Best trade:
179.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-209.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
838.00 BRL (4 190 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 507.00 BRL (7 535 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (352.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
352.00 BRL (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.26
Trading activity:
5.97%
Max deposit load:
11.95%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.79
Long Trades:
10 (40.00%)
Short Trades:
15 (60.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.56
Expected Payoff:
-26.76 BRL
Average Profit:
83.80 BRL
Average Loss:
-100.47 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-473.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-473.00 BRL (5)
Monthly growth:
-34.02%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
669.00 BRL
Maximal:
852.00 BRL (73.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
39.49% (852.00 BRL)
By Equity:
12.40% (202.00 BRL)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|WINZ25
|24
|WING26
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|WINZ25
|-244
|WING26
|-51
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|WINZ25
|-2.8K
|WING26
|-575
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +179.00 BRL
Worst trade: -209 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +352.00 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -473.00 BRL
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XPMT5-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Sinal de monitoramento da conta utilizando o expert SHIFT QUANTIZZ TRADER, configurado para trade na B3, ativo Miniíndice WIN.
Ativo (timeframe): WIN (M5).
Robô: https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/153781
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-38%
0
0
USD
USD
1.3K
BRL
BRL
10
100%
25
40%
6%
0.55
-26.76
BRL
BRL
39%
1:1