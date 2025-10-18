SignalsSections
Renato Takahashi

Shift Quantizz Trader

Renato Takahashi
0 reviews
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -38%
XPMT5-PRD
1:1
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
25
Profit Trades:
10 (40.00%)
Loss Trades:
15 (60.00%)
Best trade:
179.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-209.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
838.00 BRL (4 190 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 507.00 BRL (7 535 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (352.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
352.00 BRL (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.26
Trading activity:
5.97%
Max deposit load:
11.95%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.79
Long Trades:
10 (40.00%)
Short Trades:
15 (60.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.56
Expected Payoff:
-26.76 BRL
Average Profit:
83.80 BRL
Average Loss:
-100.47 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-473.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-473.00 BRL (5)
Monthly growth:
-34.02%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
669.00 BRL
Maximal:
852.00 BRL (73.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
39.49% (852.00 BRL)
By Equity:
12.40% (202.00 BRL)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
WINZ25 24
WING26 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
WINZ25 -244
WING26 -51
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
WINZ25 -2.8K
WING26 -575
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +179.00 BRL
Worst trade: -209 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +352.00 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -473.00 BRL

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XPMT5-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Sinal de monitoramento da conta utilizando o expert SHIFT QUANTIZZ TRADER, configurado para trade na B3, ativo Miniíndice WIN.

Ativo (timeframe): WIN (M5).

Robô: https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/153781


No reviews
2025.12.23 14:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.22 12:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.15 14:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.10 10:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.26 14:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.26 14:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.26 13:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 10:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.18 13:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 13:44
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 30 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 10:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.30 13:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.20 14:33
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.20 14:33
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.18 14:56
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.18 14:56
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.18 14:56
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.18 14:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.18 14:56
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
