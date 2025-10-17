- Growth
Trades:
3 151
Profit Trades:
2 531 (80.32%)
Loss Trades:
620 (19.68%)
Best trade:
328.96 USD
Worst trade:
-1 115.60 USD
Gross Profit:
12 940.43 USD (447 940 558 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13 174.90 USD (4 364 641 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
141 (506.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
874.21 USD (116)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
96.38%
Max deposit load:
200.85%
Latest trade:
14 minutes ago
Trades per week:
246
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.08
Long Trades:
1 586 (50.33%)
Short Trades:
1 565 (49.67%)
Profit Factor:
0.98
Expected Payoff:
-0.07 USD
Average Profit:
5.11 USD
Average Loss:
-21.25 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
27 (-907.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 777.31 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
7.90%
Annual Forecast:
95.81%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 203.70 USD
Maximal:
2 807.62 USD (103.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
72.38% (2 807.62 USD)
By Equity:
86.15% (3 145.19 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NAS100
|1114
|XAUUSD
|261
|WS30
|179
|EURJPY
|173
|GBPJPY
|157
|GBPUSD
|98
|ETHUSD
|85
|DAX30
|85
|USDJPY
|84
|XAGUSD
|38
|GBPNZD
|24
|NZDUSD
|16
|EURUSD
|16
|USDCAD
|7
|USDCHF
|4
|USOil
|2
|US2000
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NAS100
|3.9K
|XAUUSD
|407
|WS30
|279
|EURJPY
|451
|GBPJPY
|383
|GBPUSD
|235
|ETHUSD
|76
|DAX30
|37
|USDJPY
|131
|XAGUSD
|151
|GBPNZD
|-157
|NZDUSD
|28
|EURUSD
|33
|USDCAD
|29
|USDCHF
|24
|USOil
|-4
|US2000
|1
|AUDUSD
|0
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NAS100
|1.4M
|XAUUSD
|134K
|WS30
|338K
|EURJPY
|4.9K
|GBPJPY
|11K
|GBPUSD
|7.9K
|ETHUSD
|169K
|DAX30
|-117K
|USDJPY
|8.6K
|XAGUSD
|1.3K
|GBPNZD
|-1.8K
|NZDUSD
|-546
|EURUSD
|343
|USDCAD
|246
|USDCHF
|197
|USOil
|-38
|US2000
|275
|AUDUSD
|38
Best trade: +328.96 USD
Worst trade: -1 116 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 116
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +506.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -907.35 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MoyaMarkets-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Teknik temel karışık
