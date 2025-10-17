SignalsSections
Aslan Kesen

Brmd81

Aslan Kesen
0 reviews
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -4%
MoyaMarkets-Server
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 151
Profit Trades:
2 531 (80.32%)
Loss Trades:
620 (19.68%)
Best trade:
328.96 USD
Worst trade:
-1 115.60 USD
Gross Profit:
12 940.43 USD (447 940 558 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13 174.90 USD (4 364 641 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
141 (506.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
874.21 USD (116)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
96.38%
Max deposit load:
200.85%
Latest trade:
14 minutes ago
Trades per week:
246
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.08
Long Trades:
1 586 (50.33%)
Short Trades:
1 565 (49.67%)
Profit Factor:
0.98
Expected Payoff:
-0.07 USD
Average Profit:
5.11 USD
Average Loss:
-21.25 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
27 (-907.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 777.31 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
7.90%
Annual Forecast:
95.81%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 203.70 USD
Maximal:
2 807.62 USD (103.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
72.38% (2 807.62 USD)
By Equity:
86.15% (3 145.19 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NAS100 1114
XAUUSD 261
WS30 179
EURJPY 173
GBPJPY 157
GBPUSD 98
ETHUSD 85
DAX30 85
USDJPY 84
XAGUSD 38
GBPNZD 24
NZDUSD 16
EURUSD 16
USDCAD 7
USDCHF 4
USOil 2
US2000 1
AUDUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NAS100 3.9K
XAUUSD 407
WS30 279
EURJPY 451
GBPJPY 383
GBPUSD 235
ETHUSD 76
DAX30 37
USDJPY 131
XAGUSD 151
GBPNZD -157
NZDUSD 28
EURUSD 33
USDCAD 29
USDCHF 24
USOil -4
US2000 1
AUDUSD 0
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NAS100 1.4M
XAUUSD 134K
WS30 338K
EURJPY 4.9K
GBPJPY 11K
GBPUSD 7.9K
ETHUSD 169K
DAX30 -117K
USDJPY 8.6K
XAGUSD 1.3K
GBPNZD -1.8K
NZDUSD -546
EURUSD 343
USDCAD 246
USDCHF 197
USOil -38
US2000 275
AUDUSD 38
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +328.96 USD
Worst trade: -1 116 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 116
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +506.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -907.35 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MoyaMarkets-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Teknik temel karışık 
No reviews
2026.01.14 19:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.14 18:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.14 16:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.14 10:27
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.14 09:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.11% of days out of 90 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 15:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.12 01:17
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.05 10:04
No swaps are charged
2026.01.05 10:04
No swaps are charged
2026.01.05 00:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.05 00:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.04 23:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.04 23:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.02 19:02
High current drawdown in 40% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.02 18:02
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.02 17:02
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.02 01:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 21:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.31 17:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.31 16:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
