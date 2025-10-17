SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Up Hill signals
Fithawi Gebreigziabher Gebreslasie

Up Hill signals

Fithawi Gebreigziabher Gebreslasie
0 reviews
Reliability
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 29%
FXCM-USDReal05
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
745
Profit Trades:
652 (87.51%)
Loss Trades:
93 (12.48%)
Best trade:
295.72 USD
Worst trade:
-437.97 USD
Gross Profit:
1 940.53 USD (192 298 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 381.37 USD (134 837 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
73 (91.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
306.56 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
38.23%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
81
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.28
Long Trades:
406 (54.50%)
Short Trades:
339 (45.50%)
Profit Factor:
1.40
Expected Payoff:
0.75 USD
Average Profit:
2.98 USD
Average Loss:
-14.85 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-38.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-437.97 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
8.86%
Annual Forecast:
107.49%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.56 USD
Maximal:
437.97 USD (37.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.71% (437.97 USD)
By Equity:
28.63% (728.40 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 433
EURUSD 187
GBPUSD 86
USDCAD 39
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 336
EURUSD 122
GBPUSD 68
USDCAD 34
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 33K
EURUSD 12K
GBPUSD 6.8K
USDCAD 5.1K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +295.72 USD
Worst trade: -438 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +91.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -38.41 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXCM-USDReal05" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

HiroseFinancialUK-MT4Live1
0.00 × 18
mForex-REAL
0.00 × 2
IronFX-Real6
0.00 × 9
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 15
RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 21
GoMarkets-Real 1
0.00 × 38
ICMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 15
AlpariUK-Micro-2
0.00 × 29
GoMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
RoboForex-ProCent
0.00 × 4
IronFX-Real7
0.00 × 34
OANDA-MT4
0.20 × 15
FirstIndex-Server
1.00 × 1
InstaForex-HongKong.com
1.07 × 30
InstaForex-USA2.com
1.14 × 7
Alpari-Standard2
1.24 × 442
GrandCapital-Server
1.40 × 15
Activtrades-Demo
3.59 × 17
Weltrade-Live
3.60 × 10
InstaForex-Cent.com
4.72 × 201
Tradeview-Live
5.00 × 2
InstaForex-Singapore.com
5.86 × 44
InstaForex-Europe.com
6.38 × 245
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.11.13 23:03
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.17 22:03
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.17 22:03
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.17 22:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.17 14:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.17 14:41
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 26 days. This comprises 3.52% of days out of the 739 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.17 14:41
80% of trades performed within 13 days. This comprises 1.76% of days out of the 739 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Up Hill signals
100 USD per month
29%
0
0
USD
4.3K
USD
16
97%
745
87%
100%
1.40
0.75
USD
29%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.