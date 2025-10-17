- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
745
Profit Trades:
652 (87.51%)
Loss Trades:
93 (12.48%)
Best trade:
295.72 USD
Worst trade:
-437.97 USD
Gross Profit:
1 940.53 USD (192 298 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 381.37 USD (134 837 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
73 (91.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
306.56 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
38.23%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
81
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.28
Long Trades:
406 (54.50%)
Short Trades:
339 (45.50%)
Profit Factor:
1.40
Expected Payoff:
0.75 USD
Average Profit:
2.98 USD
Average Loss:
-14.85 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-38.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-437.97 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
8.86%
Annual Forecast:
107.49%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.56 USD
Maximal:
437.97 USD (37.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.71% (437.97 USD)
By Equity:
28.63% (728.40 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|433
|EURUSD
|187
|GBPUSD
|86
|USDCAD
|39
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|336
|EURUSD
|122
|GBPUSD
|68
|USDCAD
|34
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|33K
|EURUSD
|12K
|GBPUSD
|6.8K
|USDCAD
|5.1K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +295.72 USD
Worst trade: -438 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +91.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -38.41 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXCM-USDReal05" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
HiroseFinancialUK-MT4Live1
|0.00 × 18
|
mForex-REAL
|0.00 × 2
|
IronFX-Real6
|0.00 × 9
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 15
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 21
|
GoMarkets-Real 1
|0.00 × 38
|
ICMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 15
|
AlpariUK-Micro-2
|0.00 × 29
|
GoMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
RoboForex-ProCent
|0.00 × 4
|
IronFX-Real7
|0.00 × 34
|
OANDA-MT4
|0.20 × 15
|
FirstIndex-Server
|1.00 × 1
|
InstaForex-HongKong.com
|1.07 × 30
|
InstaForex-USA2.com
|1.14 × 7
|
Alpari-Standard2
|1.24 × 442
|
GrandCapital-Server
|1.40 × 15
|
Activtrades-Demo
|3.59 × 17
|
Weltrade-Live
|3.60 × 10
|
InstaForex-Cent.com
|4.72 × 201
|
Tradeview-Live
|5.00 × 2
|
InstaForex-Singapore.com
|5.86 × 44
|
InstaForex-Europe.com
|6.38 × 245
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
100 USD per month
29%
0
0
USD
USD
4.3K
USD
USD
16
97%
745
87%
100%
1.40
0.75
USD
USD
29%
1:100