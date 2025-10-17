The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXCM-USDReal05" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

HiroseFinancialUK-MT4Live1 0.00 × 18 mForex-REAL 0.00 × 2 IronFX-Real6 0.00 × 9 Exness-Real3 0.00 × 15 RoboForex-Pro 0.00 × 21 GoMarkets-Real 1 0.00 × 38 ICMarkets-Live3 0.00 × 15 AlpariUK-Micro-2 0.00 × 29 GoMarkets-Demo 0.00 × 4 RoboForex-ProCent 0.00 × 4 IronFX-Real7 0.00 × 34 OANDA-MT4 0.20 × 15 FirstIndex-Server 1.00 × 1 InstaForex-HongKong.com 1.07 × 30 InstaForex-USA2.com 1.14 × 7 Alpari-Standard2 1.24 × 442 GrandCapital-Server 1.40 × 15 Activtrades-Demo 3.59 × 17 Weltrade-Live 3.60 × 10 InstaForex-Cent.com 4.72 × 201 Tradeview-Live 5.00 × 2 InstaForex-Singapore.com 5.86 × 44 InstaForex-Europe.com 6.38 × 245