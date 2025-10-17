SignalsSections
Iputu Robby Setiawan S S T Par

Live Account

Iputu Robby Setiawan S S T Par
0 reviews
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -6%
Monex-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
263
Profit Trades:
114 (43.34%)
Loss Trades:
149 (56.65%)
Best trade:
308.64 USD
Worst trade:
-78.66 USD
Gross Profit:
2 756.18 USD (170 809 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 190.05 USD (146 523 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (576.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
576.52 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.00
Trading activity:
44.34%
Max deposit load:
26.51%
Latest trade:
7 minutes ago
Trades per week:
42
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.44
Long Trades:
171 (65.02%)
Short Trades:
92 (34.98%)
Profit Factor:
1.26
Expected Payoff:
2.15 USD
Average Profit:
24.18 USD
Average Loss:
-14.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-148.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-160.48 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
144.60%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
370.74 USD
Maximal:
392.17 USD (144.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
82.22% (391.37 USD)
By Equity:
26.04% (26.62 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.m 241
GBPUSD.m 9
EURUSD.m 5
GBPJPY.m 3
NQ.m 2
USDJPY.m 2
XAGUSD.m 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.m 501
GBPUSD.m 8
EURUSD.m 64
GBPJPY.m 7
NQ.m -21
USDJPY.m -2
XAGUSD.m 9
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.m 31K
GBPUSD.m 974
EURUSD.m 1.7K
GBPJPY.m 404
NQ.m -10K
USDJPY.m -28
XAGUSD.m 90
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +308.64 USD
Worst trade: -79 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +576.52 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -148.68 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Monex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.09 17:39
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.09 16:39
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.08 16:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.30 05:38
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 04:38
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.29 15:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 14:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 13:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.15 07:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 16:19
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.17 15:09
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.12 07:40
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:100 - 1:500
2025.11.05 00:38
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.28 08:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.28 07:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.24 09:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.22 18:11
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.21 02:17
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.21 02:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.17 08:21
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
