- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
178
Profit Trades:
108 (60.67%)
Loss Trades:
70 (39.33%)
Best trade:
126.24 USD
Worst trade:
-103.60 USD
Gross Profit:
1 621.59 USD (153 004 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 546.94 USD (124 954 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (317.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
466.72 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
25.06%
Max deposit load:
3.29%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.22
Long Trades:
140 (78.65%)
Short Trades:
38 (21.35%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
0.42 USD
Average Profit:
15.01 USD
Average Loss:
-22.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-183.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-183.89 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-4.04%
Annual Forecast:
-49.02%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
246.67 USD
Maximal:
342.96 USD (24.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.17% (257.10 USD)
By Equity:
10.82% (131.77 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|178
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|75
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|29K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +126.24 USD
Worst trade: -104 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +317.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -183.89 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 14
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 4
|
Tradestone-Real-1
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Standard1
|0.00 × 1
|
TradersWay-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.00 × 18
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
FBS-Real-9
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.33 × 48
|
XMTrading-Real 11
|0.36 × 11
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
7%
0
0
USD
USD
1.1K
USD
USD
17
100%
178
60%
25%
1.04
0.42
USD
USD
25%
1:500