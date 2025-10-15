- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
57
Profit Trades:
41 (71.92%)
Loss Trades:
16 (28.07%)
Best trade:
64.96 USD
Worst trade:
-18.46 USD
Gross Profit:
607.50 USD (13 514 pips)
Gross Loss:
-123.69 USD (5 379 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (38.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
95.76 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.50
Trading activity:
97.90%
Max deposit load:
7.76%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
15.62
Long Trades:
30 (52.63%)
Short Trades:
27 (47.37%)
Profit Factor:
4.91
Expected Payoff:
8.49 USD
Average Profit:
14.82 USD
Average Loss:
-7.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-30.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-30.98 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
5.91%
Annual Forecast:
71.76%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
30.98 USD (2.76%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.61% (30.98 USD)
By Equity:
28.71% (763.92 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|57
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|484
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|8.1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +64.96 USD
Worst trade: -18 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +38.13 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -30.98 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.00 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 4
|
FPMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 4
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 5
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.00 × 1
|
Osprey-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 4
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL2
|0.00 × 2
|
FXChoice-Pro Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EurotradeSA-Live01
|0.00 × 4
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
|0.00 × 1
|
360Capital-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live2
|0.00 × 4
|
FBS-Real-6
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-2
|0.00 × 4
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.00 × 2
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 4
|
LQDLLC-Live01
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
28%
0
0
USD
USD
2.7K
USD
USD
19
100%
57
71%
98%
4.91
8.49
USD
USD
29%
1:500