Wisman Wati Gulo

RainScalper Emas Dupoin

Wisman Wati Gulo
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 11%
DupoinFuturesID-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
195
Profit Trades:
110 (56.41%)
Loss Trades:
85 (43.59%)
Best trade:
175.10 USD
Worst trade:
-201.60 USD
Gross Profit:
4 858.40 USD (189 512 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 767.36 USD (172 103 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (107.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
544.04 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
50.20%
Max deposit load:
1.58%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.63
Long Trades:
103 (52.82%)
Short Trades:
92 (47.18%)
Profit Factor:
0.84
Expected Payoff:
-4.66 USD
Average Profit:
44.17 USD
Average Loss:
-67.85 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-141.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-502.75 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-44.25%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 090.45 USD
Maximal:
1 444.78 USD (260.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
64.59% (255.24 USD)
By Equity:
12.34% (19.43 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDv 195
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDv -909
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDv 17K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +175.10 USD
Worst trade: -202 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +107.39 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -141.49 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DupoinFuturesID-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.23 17:05
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.19 16:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.49% of days out of 67 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 18:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 16:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.15 07:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 10:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 00:04
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.11 17:58
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.69% of days out of 59 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 17:58
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.11 14:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.10 11:28
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 18:13
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 21:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 12:43
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 17:55
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 16:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.24 15:11
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.24 15:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 10:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 14:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
