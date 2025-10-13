SignalsSections
Vladimir Sauer

Gold Fever

Vladimir Sauer
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
1 / 10 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 78%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
166
Profit Trades:
114 (68.67%)
Loss Trades:
52 (31.33%)
Best trade:
119.56 EUR
Worst trade:
-48.64 EUR
Gross Profit:
858.32 EUR (13 902 pips)
Gross Loss:
-234.64 EUR (6 953 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (157.77 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
157.77 EUR (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
12.95%
Max deposit load:
13.83%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
11.80
Long Trades:
65 (39.16%)
Short Trades:
101 (60.84%)
Profit Factor:
3.66
Expected Payoff:
3.76 EUR
Average Profit:
7.53 EUR
Average Loss:
-4.51 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-3.54 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-48.64 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
47.13%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
11.41 EUR
Maximal:
52.84 EUR (4.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.02% (48.64 EUR)
By Equity:
3.40% (28.22 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 86
GBPCAD 40
GBPNZD 15
GBPCHF 13
AUDNZD 6
GBPAUD 4
NZDCAD 2
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 641
GBPCAD 48
GBPNZD 7
GBPCHF 18
AUDNZD 6
GBPAUD -12
NZDCAD 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 4.1K
GBPCAD 1.7K
GBPNZD 639
GBPCHF 474
AUDNZD 459
GBPAUD -581
NZDCAD 207
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +119.56 EUR
Worst trade: -49 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +157.77 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.54 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.12 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.22 × 155
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.26 × 109
Exness-Real3
0.33 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.53 × 32
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.67 × 3
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.67 × 52
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.74 × 68
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.96 × 136
FPMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1.08 × 1689
Exness-Real17
1.19 × 206
RoboForex-ECN-2
1.25 × 706
VantageInternational-Demo
1.25 × 28
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.36 × 14
SaracenInc-Live
1.50 × 109
FXCL-Main2
1.50 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
1.66 × 79
ICMarketsSC-Live18
1.76 × 79
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.86 × 192
Exness-Real9
1.89 × 226
54 more...
Gold Fever is an automated breakout trading system. Orders are placed at significant key positions where strong resistance and support zones are expected to be broken.


Addition of automated trading on currency pairs at night. Strategy for bouncing from support - resistance zone.


No reviews
2025.11.07 23:09
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.07 17:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.07 16:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.05 04:48
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.05 03:48
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.04 16:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 16:10
80% of trades performed within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of the 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.04 15:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 15:10
80% of trades performed within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of the 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.03 08:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.16 18:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.16 18:31
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.16 17:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.16 17:31
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.16 16:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.16 16:31
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.16 15:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.15 02:37
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.15 02:37
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.15 02:37
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold Fever
30 USD per month
78%
1
10
USD
1.4K
EUR
10
100%
166
68%
13%
3.65
3.76
EUR
5%
1:500
Copy

