Trades:
166
Profit Trades:
114 (68.67%)
Loss Trades:
52 (31.33%)
Best trade:
119.56 EUR
Worst trade:
-48.64 EUR
Gross Profit:
858.32 EUR (13 902 pips)
Gross Loss:
-234.64 EUR (6 953 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (157.77 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
157.77 EUR (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
12.95%
Max deposit load:
13.83%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
11.80
Long Trades:
65 (39.16%)
Short Trades:
101 (60.84%)
Profit Factor:
3.66
Expected Payoff:
3.76 EUR
Average Profit:
7.53 EUR
Average Loss:
-4.51 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-3.54 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-48.64 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
47.13%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
11.41 EUR
Maximal:
52.84 EUR (4.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.02% (48.64 EUR)
By Equity:
3.40% (28.22 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|86
|GBPCAD
|40
|GBPNZD
|15
|GBPCHF
|13
|AUDNZD
|6
|GBPAUD
|4
|NZDCAD
|2
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|641
|GBPCAD
|48
|GBPNZD
|7
|GBPCHF
|18
|AUDNZD
|6
|GBPAUD
|-12
|NZDCAD
|4
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|4.1K
|GBPCAD
|1.7K
|GBPNZD
|639
|GBPCHF
|474
|AUDNZD
|459
|GBPAUD
|-581
|NZDCAD
|207
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +119.56 EUR
Worst trade: -49 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +157.77 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.54 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.12 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.22 × 155
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.26 × 109
|
Exness-Real3
|0.33 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.53 × 32
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.67 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.67 × 52
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.74 × 68
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.96 × 136
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|1.08 × 1689
|
Exness-Real17
|1.19 × 206
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|1.25 × 706
|
VantageInternational-Demo
|1.25 × 28
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|1.36 × 14
|
SaracenInc-Live
|1.50 × 109
|
FXCL-Main2
|1.50 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.66 × 79
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|1.76 × 79
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.86 × 192
|
Exness-Real9
|1.89 × 226
Gold Fever is an automated breakout trading system. Orders are placed at significant key positions where strong resistance and support zones are expected to be broken.
Addition of automated trading on currency pairs at night. Strategy for bouncing from support - resistance zone.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
78%
1
10
USD
USD
1.4K
EUR
EUR
10
100%
166
68%
13%
3.65
3.76
EUR
EUR
5%
1:500