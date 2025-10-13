- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
475
Profit Trades:
371 (78.10%)
Loss Trades:
104 (21.89%)
Best trade:
286.86 USD
Worst trade:
-147.99 USD
Gross Profit:
5 360.98 USD (63 817 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 313.31 USD (32 158 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (113.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
370.54 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
22.15%
Latest trade:
47 minutes ago
Trades per week:
67
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
3.53
Long Trades:
249 (52.42%)
Short Trades:
226 (47.58%)
Profit Factor:
2.32
Expected Payoff:
6.42 USD
Average Profit:
14.45 USD
Average Loss:
-22.24 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-174.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-735.39 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
33.14%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
863.47 USD (12.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.89% (863.47 USD)
By Equity:
60.66% (3 982.54 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD+
|163
|NZDCAD+
|135
|AUDNZD+
|130
|EURGBP+
|7
|GBPUSD+
|6
|AUDUSD+
|6
|USDCHF+
|5
|CADCHF+
|5
|EURCHF+
|5
|CADJPY+
|5
|EURUSD+
|4
|AUDCHF+
|4
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD+
|1.8K
|NZDCAD+
|1.8K
|AUDNZD+
|-685
|EURGBP+
|23
|GBPUSD+
|9
|AUDUSD+
|10
|USDCHF+
|9
|CADCHF+
|9
|EURCHF+
|10
|CADJPY+
|5
|EURUSD+
|6
|AUDCHF+
|7
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD+
|16K
|NZDCAD+
|11K
|AUDNZD+
|-1.5K
|EURGBP+
|591
|GBPUSD+
|925
|AUDUSD+
|1K
|USDCHF+
|758
|CADCHF+
|476
|EURCHF+
|709
|CADJPY+
|407
|EURUSD+
|599
|AUDCHF+
|594
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +286.86 USD
Worst trade: -148 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +113.97 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -174.86 USD
