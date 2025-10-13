SignalsSections
Bier Sukhamongkolsawat

SUPAV

Bier Sukhamongkolsawat
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 61%
VantageInternational-Live 11
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
475
Profit Trades:
371 (78.10%)
Loss Trades:
104 (21.89%)
Best trade:
286.86 USD
Worst trade:
-147.99 USD
Gross Profit:
5 360.98 USD (63 817 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 313.31 USD (32 158 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (113.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
370.54 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
22.15%
Latest trade:
47 minutes ago
Trades per week:
67
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
3.53
Long Trades:
249 (52.42%)
Short Trades:
226 (47.58%)
Profit Factor:
2.32
Expected Payoff:
6.42 USD
Average Profit:
14.45 USD
Average Loss:
-22.24 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-174.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-735.39 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
33.14%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
863.47 USD (12.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.89% (863.47 USD)
By Equity:
60.66% (3 982.54 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD+ 163
NZDCAD+ 135
AUDNZD+ 130
EURGBP+ 7
GBPUSD+ 6
AUDUSD+ 6
USDCHF+ 5
CADCHF+ 5
EURCHF+ 5
CADJPY+ 5
EURUSD+ 4
AUDCHF+ 4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD+ 1.8K
NZDCAD+ 1.8K
AUDNZD+ -685
EURGBP+ 23
GBPUSD+ 9
AUDUSD+ 10
USDCHF+ 9
CADCHF+ 9
EURCHF+ 10
CADJPY+ 5
EURUSD+ 6
AUDCHF+ 7
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD+ 16K
NZDCAD+ 11K
AUDNZD+ -1.5K
EURGBP+ 591
GBPUSD+ 925
AUDUSD+ 1K
USDCHF+ 758
CADCHF+ 476
EURCHF+ 709
CADJPY+ 407
EURUSD+ 599
AUDCHF+ 594
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +286.86 USD
Worst trade: -148 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +113.97 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -174.86 USD

